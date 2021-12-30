Rush's Valentini called up to AHL

Valentini heads to Laval, based in Quebec, Canada, after appearing in nine games for the Rush, during which he has recorded three goals and six assists. He is in his second season as a pro and his first in North America after spending the 2020-21 season in Italy with Sterzing/Vipiteno of the AlpsHL, where he had 10 goals and 22 assists over 32 games. This is his first career appearance in the AHL.