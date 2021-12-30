 Skip to main content
ECHL HOCKEY

Rush's Valentini called up to AHL

R3a.jpg

Rush winger Ryan Valentini celebrates with the crowd after scoring a goal in an Oct. 23 game against the Tulsa Oilers at The Monument Ice Arena.

 Kent Bush / Journal Staff

The Rapid City Rush announced Thursday that winger Ryan Valentini has been loaned to the AHL’s Laval Rocket.

Valentini heads to Laval, based in Quebec, Canada, after appearing in nine games for the Rush, during which he has recorded three goals and six assists. He is in his second season as a pro and his first in North America after spending the 2020-21 season in Italy with Sterzing/Vipiteno of the AlpsHL, where he had 10 goals and 22 assists over 32 games. This is his first career appearance in the AHL.

The Rush return action Friday against the Utah Grizzlies at The Monument Ice Arena. Puck drop is slated for 7:05 p.m.

