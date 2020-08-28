Rusty Wright follows brother's performance

A nice mix of excitement and leader changes at both the timed event side and rough stock chutes highlighted rodeo action at the Central States Fair’s Range Days Rodeo on Friday night.
Coming on the heels of an outstanding night of saddle bronc riding in Thursday night’s Xtreme Broncs Tour Finale, the saddle bronc event in Friday night’s second performance of the PRCA Range Days Rodeo might have proven a bit anti-climactic.
It wasn’t to be as many of the Xtreme Bronc competitors saddled up on Friday night as well. And for the second night in a row, one of two time-world champion Cody Wright’s sons highlighted the action as Rusty Wright followed up younger brother Ryder’s winning performance in the Xtreme Bronc Tour Finale with an 84.5 ride to move to the top of the leaderboard.
“I had a really good one in J Bar J’s Muddy Boy. I had seen the horse a couple of times this year and knew it was a good one and I was happy to have him,” Wright said. “He’s a big paint, a rodeo looking horse and takes big jumps in the air which gives you lots of time to spur him. He’s dang sure strong and I think the judges could see that he’s strong. I just tried to make the best ride I could and it worked out, and hopefully it holds up there.”
Sitting 15th in world standings coming into Rapid City, the four-time NFR qualifier will make a big jump after winning $6,377 last night and putting himself in a position to make another nice trip to the pay window.
“Last year I came up here to the Xtreme Broncs and won some money and last night I won some more and now I’m sitting to win some more so I love this place,” Wright added. “And it’s nice to have the two events back-to-back and be able to stay over. My little brother (Ryder) had to jump in the trunk and head to Tremonton and me and Spencer (uncle) got to stay here and get some rest.”
Bull riding closed out the rough stock evening with an appearance by Sage Kimsey (Strong City, Okla.), the six-time reigning world champion. Kimsey trailed Texas cowboy, Boudreaux Campbell, for the top spot in 2020 standings by a mere $815 beginning the evening. And a big ride by Kimsey would possibly tilt the scales.
“It’s always a good rodeo and Rapid City is a place we are kind of in and out of all year and especially with the year of Covid, good rodeos are far and few between and Rapid City is definitely on the list,” Kimsey said before his Friday night ride. “With our choices being pretty limited this year, we have to capitalize on every bull we get on.”
Though Campbell failed to cover his bull, Kimsey was unable to take advantage. Though covering his bull, the 65-point score earned will likely finish out of the money.
Colton Byram (Mound City, Kan.) had the best ride of the night, an 82-point effort to move into the third spot in the standings.
The timed event side of the arena produced a couple of changes on the leaderboard. Canadian tie-down roper Ben Robinson posted an 8.0-second loop and wrap effort.
And in Women’s Professional Rodeo Association action, Beau Peterson (Council Grove, Kan.) roped her calf in 2.4-seconds to edge previous leader Kelly Haythorn by a tenth of a second in breakaway roping.
Action concludes with a full day of rodeo on Saturday. Timed event slack kicks off the final day at 8 a.m., and the third and final PRCA performance goes at 7 p.m.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!