Rusty Wright follows brother's performance

“Last year I came up here to the Xtreme Broncs and won some money and last night I won some more and now I’m sitting to win some more so I love this place,” Wright added. “And it’s nice to have the two events back-to-back and be able to stay over. My little brother (Ryder) had to jump in the trunk and head to Tremonton and me and Spencer (uncle) got to stay here and get some rest.”

Bull riding closed out the rough stock evening with an appearance by Sage Kimsey (Strong City, Okla.), the six-time reigning world champion. Kimsey trailed Texas cowboy, Boudreaux Campbell, for the top spot in 2020 standings by a mere $815 beginning the evening. And a big ride by Kimsey would possibly tilt the scales.

“It’s always a good rodeo and Rapid City is a place we are kind of in and out of all year and especially with the year of Covid, good rodeos are far and few between and Rapid City is definitely on the list,” Kimsey said before his Friday night ride. “With our choices being pretty limited this year, we have to capitalize on every bull we get on.”

Though Campbell failed to cover his bull, Kimsey was unable to take advantage. Though covering his bull, the 65-point score earned will likely finish out of the money.