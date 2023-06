Sewer replacement along the North Avenue drainage ditches in Spearfish is scheduled to begin Monday, June 5.

The intersection of Ryan Road and North Avenue will be closed for the duration of the project. In addition, a four-way stop will be installed at the intersection of Hillsview Road and North Avenue.

The project is expected to be completed by the end of the week.

Anyone with questions is asked to please contact the City of Spearfish Public Works Department at (605) 642-1333.