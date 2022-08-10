Ryan Zuhlsdorf re-signs with Rush

The Rapid City Rush announced Wednesday that defenseman Ryan Zuhlsdorf has signed a contract for the 2022-23 season.

“I’m super excited to come back to Rapid City and pick up where we left off,” Zuhlsdorf said.

Zuhlsdorf returns to Rapid City where he recorded two goals and 18 assists over 19 games during the 2021-22 season. He was acquired by the Rush in a trade with the Indy Fuel in February, where he had netted one goal along with three assists over 29 games played. In 11 playoff games for Rapid City, Zuhlsdorf added one goal and six assists.

“When given the opportunity to go out and play his game within our structure, Z took it to another level,” Rush head coach Scott Burt said. “He came in and took control of the power play, where we were top 10 in the league. Bringing him back helps us get to the way we want to play and compete this season.”

A native of Edina, Minnesota, Zuhlsdorf is entering his third professional season out of the University of Minnesota.

“We have a really good core group of guys coming back,” Zuhlsdorf said. “With Scott Burt and the coaching staff included, I think we have a really good group to continue to build on and I’m very excited to see where that goes.”