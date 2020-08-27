Ryder Wright wins Xtreme Broncs Tour Finale

The credence of Lemmel’s comment is clearly borne out by the facts. South Dakota has produced more gold buckles in the event (22 dating back to the first of Earl Thode’s two wins in 1929) than any other state.

Thursday night’s event had a lot more on the line than simply a tour title and bragging rights. A whole lot of money was on the line as well, big money indeed given the abbreviated 2020 PRCA schedule which concludes at the end of September.

The top 10 or so spots — Thursday night competitor Wyatt Casper (Pampa, Texas) currently hold the top spot in saddle bronc. And while the top 10 or so spots, which includes Garrett (fifth) and Cole Elshere (sixth) are relatively safe, the race for the other five spots appear up for grabs and grabbing a share of the $48,000 up for grabs will be important in determining who saddles up in the 2020 NFR.

Garrett certainly bolstered his chances with $11,700-plus payday.

“With all of the cancellations, there haven’t been a lot of rodeos to go to, so the Xtreme Bronc events have been huge for us,” Garrett said. “And you get a chance to compete against the best and the come out with exactly what you make of it.”