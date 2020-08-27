Ryder Wright wins Xtreme Broncs Tour Finale

When it comes to the rodeo’s classic sport of saddle bronc riding, the “right way” and the “Wright way” are often synonymous, interchangeable terms for describing championship bronc riding.
Thursday night’s Xtreme Broncs Tour Finale at the Central States Fair’s Range Days rodeo demonstrated that point once more as Ryder Wright of the legendary Milford, Utah, bronc riding family claimed the top money in the second Tour finale.
Sitting in a tie for second after posting an 86-point ride in the long round, the 22-year-old prodigy, a four-time National Finals Rodeo qualifier and 2017 world champion, rode Sutton Rodeo’s South Point for 91.5-points to claim the Xtreme Bronc gold buckle. The outstanding ride, the best of the short go, resulted in an aggregate total of 177.5 to edge Wyoming cowboy Brody Cress, the 2019 reserve world champion, by a mere half point.
Eagle Butte’s Shorty Garrett, who sat No. 1 in Xtreme Broncs earnings during the 17-event season, finished third (174), Rusty Wright, Ryder’s older brother, finished fourth (172), and another Utah cowboy, Allen Boore, earned fifth place money (171.5).
“I was excited after drawing Sankey’s (Sankey Rodeo) Outlaw Tunes in the long round,” Wright said of his trip out of initial ride. “And South Point is definitely a showy horse that has been around a long time. I’ve been watching that horse since I was watching the NFR when my dad (Cody, a two-time world champion) was in there and so I was excited to finally get on her. My first time and a good spot to have her.”
For Garrett, who took a slim half-point lead over a trio of competitors (86.5-86), into the short go, the third-place finish in the average despite a solid 87.5-point effort in the short go, was a bit disappointing.
“It was really anybody’s game tonight. Everybody had a good long round horse so it was a riding match not just a drawing match, and the outcome was about as even as you can get,” Garrett said. “I knew my short go horse was a good horse, I’ve been on him before. And the ride felt good, but I kind of had it in my mind that it might not be enough horse tonight. All we can do is right them as good as we can and let somebody else handle the rest.”
The Xtreme Bronc Tour Finale featured a unique format and eclectic mix of 24 bronc riders representing 10 states, three countries and two continents. It was a chance for South Dakota rodeo fans to see what was in effect, a National Finals Rodeo quality performance.
“When I first proposed the concept to the PRCA, I said why not South Dakota, where bronc riding is king,” said Rory Lemmel, Xtreme Bronc Tour producer. “We have so many great fans and everybody knows I’m pretty high on Ron Jeffries and what he does here at the Central States Fair. And they have bent over backwards, and been a great host. You can go to Faith, South Dakota, and seem more cowboys, world class cowboys, than you can shake a stick at.”
The credence of Lemmel’s comment is clearly borne out by the facts. South Dakota has produced more gold buckles in the event (22 dating back to the first of Earl Thode’s two wins in 1929) than any other state.
Thursday night’s event had a lot more on the line than simply a tour title and bragging rights. A whole lot of money was on the line as well, big money indeed given the abbreviated 2020 PRCA schedule which concludes at the end of September.
The top 10 or so spots — Thursday night competitor Wyatt Casper (Pampa, Texas) currently hold the top spot in saddle bronc. And while the top 10 or so spots, which includes Garrett (fifth) and Cole Elshere (sixth) are relatively safe, the race for the other five spots appear up for grabs and grabbing a share of the $48,000 up for grabs will be important in determining who saddles up in the 2020 NFR.
Garrett certainly bolstered his chances with $11,700-plus payday.
“With all of the cancellations, there haven’t been a lot of rodeos to go to, so the Xtreme Bronc events have been huge for us,” Garrett said. “And you get a chance to compete against the best and the come out with exactly what you make of it.”
The event drew a relatively large crowd despite Covid-19 concerns as the main grandstands appeared to be close to three quarters full. That is a testament to the popularity of rodeo and particularly saddle bronc in South Dakota said Jeffries, the Central States Fair General Manager.
“South Dakota has championship buckle winners up and down the highway — among them 22 world championship gold buckles, the most of any state — and we are proud to have bronc riders from all across the country coming here to saddle up in South Dakota,” Jeffries said on Wednesday. “It certainly is a remarkable accomplishment for us to have this NFR quality field coming back to Rapid City. The PRCA retains five titled events and this (Xtreme Broncs) is one of those titled events so we are very glad to be a part of the repertoire of PRCA special events featuring championship rodeo.”
Range Days Rodeo action continues on Friday (7 p.m.) with the second of the PRCA rodeo performances.
