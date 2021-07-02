Ryker Henne hits grand slam as Hardhats earn shutout at Firecracker Tournament

Ryker Henne's first home run in a Post 22 uniform lit up the scoreboard at Black Hills Surgical Hospital Ballpark.
With the bases loaded and two out in the second inning, the Rapid City Central graduate sent the first pitch he saw towering over the left field fence for a grand slam that opened the Hardhats' lead to five.
"It was super special to me. First one is always special," Henne said. "It was a fastball inside, and I just turned on it."
His dinger helped his squad avoid the incoming thunderstorms, as Post 22 knocked off Premier West 8-0 in five innings Friday night, recovering from a grinding 4-3 10-inning loss earlier in the evening to River Park, Calif.
"To have a hard loss and have to bounce back, it's easy to get emotionally deflated, and the guys came out with some energy," Post 22 assistant coach Nic Ewing said. "It started on the mound. Wyatt (Anderson) pounded the mound, and those guys hit the ball pretty well but they hit it right at us, and we made our hits count."
Henne had the only multi-performance of the game, going 2 for 4, while Jake Goble earned a double along with an RBI and a run. Drew Scherbenske, Bransen Kuehl and Luke Jegeris also collected doubles as well for the Hardhats (23-22).
Wyatt Anderson had a no-hitter going through four innings and finished with five strikeouts and two hits allowed in the five-inning, complete-game shutout.
"I felt like he was fearless as far as commanding both his fastball and his curveball," Ewing said of Anderson. "You can tell when a guy has a presence and he wants the ball, and that set the stage for us as a team."
After a baserunning error resulted in a scoreless first inning, Post 22 got on the board in the second when leadoff batter Dylon Marsh drew a bases-loaded walk. Henne then followed with his grand slam to make it 5-0.
"It was glorious," Ewing said. "You could see a grin from ear to ear running around the bases, and it was perfect timing. We needed a boost, we felt like we were getting good at-bats and then to put that thing on there was the momentum that was definitely needed."
The Hardhats tacked on three more in the third off three straight doubles. Scherbenske led off with a two-bagger to left field before Goble drove him in with a roped ball to left. Jegeris then sent a pitch to right field to score Goble and reach second base before. Jed Sullivan then pinch ran for Jegeris and stole third before crossing the plate on an overthrow to make it 8-0.
Post 22 plays again Saturday night against Thunder Academy.
RIVER PARK 4, POST 22 3 (10 innings)
An unlucky bounce ended an extra-inning deadlock against the Eagles.
With runners on second and first base with two outs in the top of the 10th inning, a laced ground ball skipped off the mound of Dave Ploof Field and over the heads of Rapid City Post 22 infielders, landing in the outfield and allowing the River Park runner to scored from second to break a 3-3 tie.
The Hardhats got out of the frame without any more damage, but they failed to do any with their bats in their last chance, as a 1-2-3 inning finished off a 4-3 loss earlier in the first of two for Post 22.
Post 22 moved runners into scoring position on four occasions in the final six innings with the contest leveled but couldn't bring them home. Kuehl had the only multi-hit performance for the Hardhats, tallying a pair of doubles with two RBIs, while Harrison Good collected a double and scored a run.
Kuehl also served as the starting pitcher for Post 22 and struggled out of the gate, walking two and surrendering two runs in the top of the first inning off a base-loaded, two-run double. He recovered, however, striking out six and not allowing another hit in his final four innings on the mound.
The Hardhats got on the board in the third inning when their bottom two batters reached second and third with one out. With the lineup turning over, Henne's groundout to first scored Jacob Solano before his squad put runners on third and first with two outs, and Kuehl lined a ball that was misplayed by the Eagles rightfielder and resulted in a go-ahead two-run double. Post 22 had a chance to add to their lead, but Scherbenske moved in front of a hard-hit grounder to the River Park shortstop on his way to third and was called out on interference for the third out.
River Park (16-5-2), hailing from Sacramento, California, got a runner on third with none out in the fifth when its leadoff batter reached first on a throwing error, then stole second on a overthrow from the catcher and advanced to third on the error. Kuehl fanned the next batter he faced before being replaced by Eli Kelley, who promptly hurled a wild pitch that plated the runner from third to make it 3-3.
Kelley lasted just 1/3 of an inning as he loaded the bases off two walks and a hit-by-pitch and was replaced by Blake Weaver, who got out of the jam with one pitch that resulted in a groundout.
Weaver tossed 5 1/3 relief innings, keeping things tied until the 10th and surrendering one run on six hits without a strikeout or walk. He was faced with situations in the eighth and ninth inning that had runners in scoring position but managed to retired the side on both occasions.
The Hardhats twice had opportunities to pull ahead in the bottom-half of the fifth. Solano hit one deep that had the centerfielder searching the find the ball, and the catcher was sent around third for an inside-the-park home run attempt, but he was tagged out at the plate. Post 22 also had runners on second on third with two outs, but a pop-out by Kuehl stranded them.
In the eighth, Kuehl smacked his second double with one out and advanced to third on a ground out, bringing Goble to the plate, but the first baseman struck out looking on an outside call he vehemently opposed.
The Hardhats put runners on second and first in the bottom of the ninth with one out as well, but the Eagles right fielder made catch for the second out and nabbed the runner retreated back to second to end the frame.
Post 22 returns to action Saturday in the Firecracker against Thunder Academy with a 7:15 projected start.
