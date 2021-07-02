Ryker Henne hits grand slam as Hardhats earn shutout at Firecracker Tournament

With runners on second and first base with two outs in the top of the 10th inning, a laced ground ball skipped off the mound of Dave Ploof Field and over the heads of Rapid City Post 22 infielders, landing in the outfield and allowing the River Park runner to scored from second to break a 3-3 tie.

The Hardhats got out of the frame without any more damage, but they failed to do any with their bats in their last chance, as a 1-2-3 inning finished off a 4-3 loss earlier in the first of two for Post 22.

Post 22 moved runners into scoring position on four occasions in the final six innings with the contest leveled but couldn't bring them home. Kuehl had the only multi-hit performance for the Hardhats, tallying a pair of doubles with two RBIs, while Harrison Good collected a double and scored a run.

Kuehl also served as the starting pitcher for Post 22 and struggled out of the gate, walking two and surrendering two runs in the top of the first inning off a base-loaded, two-run double. He recovered, however, striking out six and not allowing another hit in his final four innings on the mound.