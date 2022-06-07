Rylan Horning finishes 4th at Class A state golf for second straight year

SIOUX FALLS — Leading by five shots heading to the back-nine on Tuesday, Olivia Sorlie of Canton appeared to be but a leisurely nine-hole stroll from earning medalist honors at the Class A girls state golf tournament at Bakker Crossing Golf Course.

Not quite.

After five holes on the back, Flandreau senior Keva Burshiem had erased what had been for her a seven-shot deficit at the beginning of the day and drawn even.

“Having the lead puts a lot of extra pressure on you but you want to go out and play good, like always, and don’t worry about anything else,” Sorlie said. “I knew we were tied after the 14th and I was nervous, but I knew I had to hold on.”

A Burshiem mishap on No. 16, and a well struck 6-iron of her own on the par-3 17th helped stave off the late challenge, allowing the Canton junior to claim first-place honors.

After an errant second shot by Burshiem on No. 16 found the water, leading to a double bogey, Sorlie garnered a little breathing room and a two-shot cushion with an excellent tee shot to within 15 feet on the 168-yard 17th.

“I hit a 6-iron and I knew it was going to be good,” Sorlie said of her clutch shot, which contributed to a closing round of 80 and a two-day total of 155 (75-80). “I felt (Burshiem) had hit a good shot, so I knew I had to get a good shot back and it worked out.”

Avoiding big numbers proved to be the key for Sorlie. Though Burshiem recorded the most pars in the tournament (23), Sorlie did not have a double or worse on her cards over the two days.

Burshiem’s closing 74, a personal best round and the low round of the tournament, contributed to a 36-hole, two-day total of 156 strokes.

“I was in the right mindset as I was playing for fun today since I was so far behind, I figured I probably wasn’t going to get first so I’m going to play for fun. I felt good after the first hole and told myself it was going to be a good day.” Burshiem said. “The last couple of holes were a little rough but other than that I’m pretty proud of how I did.”

Defending champion Maiya Muller of Beresford, who drew to within a single shot at one point on the inward nine, finished third (80-77-157), followed by St. Thomas More eighth grader Rylan Horning (79-83-162) and Sydney Tims of Sioux Falls Christian (85-83-168).

For the Cavaliers' Horning, her final round exemplified a day that every linkster can relate to.

“I just didn’t hit the ball as I like, but I just stuck with it and it ended up being OK. I got an eight on a hole and I knew I just had to move on from that,” Horning said. “It’s been a great time to be able to spend time with my team and getting to play golf.”

Sioux Falls Christian (693) claimed the team title, squeezing out a victory over Vermillion (701) after taking a narrow two-shot lead into Tuesday’s play. Canton (730), Winner Area (768) and Madison (772) rounded out the top five.

St. Thomas More (791) finished seventh, Custer (907) 11th and Belle Fourche (933) 12th.

In addition to Horning, other STM placers included Amity Strand (98-95-193, T-36th), Charlie Stamper (104-100-204, T-51st), Paetyn Carlin (111-121—232, T-70th) and Michelle Hanson (125-123-248, 81st).

Allyson Kattke led Hot Springs (101-95-196, 40th), Chloe Schmoker posted the low score for Belle Fouche (104-107-211, 59th) and Lauryn Robb (107-106-213, T-60th) had the low round for Custer.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0