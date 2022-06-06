Rylan Horning in 2nd, 4 strokes back ahead of Class A state golf final round

SIOUX FALLS — Canton’s Olivia Sorlie overcame a shaky start with a 1-over on the back-nine to grab the first-round lead in the Class A girls state golf championship at Bakker Crossing Golf Course on Monday.

Sorlie’s four-over 75 left her four shots clear of St. Thomas More eighth grader Rylan Horning (79), who fell victim to a spot of bad luck on her final hole when a well-struck tee shot rolled through the fairway by an inch or two, lodging in the rough.

A misplayed iron and a bladed bunker shot over the green followed, resulting in a double-bogey finish the close out the round. The 41 tallied on the inward-nine followed a solid 2-over 38 on the front in a round that included four bogeys, two double-bogeys and a single birdie.

“I was right behind a tree and I kind of chunked it a little bit, so it went in the bunker,” Horning, a fourth-place finisher in 2021, said. “I ended up in the bunker a few times on the back and that hurt. I birdied one hole on the back (No. 15, a downhill 20-footer) and that helped. I like the course. It’s not hilly and is pretty flat, so I will just try to fight through it.”

For Canton’s Sorlie, a nice rebound after dropping three shots in the opening five holes was key to her event-leading round. Sorlie utilized a similar script on the back-nine. After posting a couple of quick bogeys, she played the final five holes in 1-under par to separate herself from the field.

“I wasn’t too worried with the start,” Sorlie said. “You never know how everyone else is doing, so you just have to keep playing your game and hope that you do your best. I would say my driver and my approach shots were solid today, though my putting needs some work and improvement for tomorrow. I’m excited for tomorrow and can’t wait to see what happens.”

Defending Class A champion Maiya Muller, a Beresford junior, sits third (80), and though five shots back, expressed confidence that her familiarity with the Bakker Crossing layout leaves her very much in the hunt for back-to-back state titles.

“I’ve played so many practice rounds here, it feels like it’s my home course. I think my game adapts to this course pretty well and I know how to play each hole with how I hit the ball,” Muller said. “I definitely could have played better, but I’m not mad about my round. It was windy, rainy, cold so with the conditions we were in, I was pretty happy with the way I played, and I still have eighteen holes to come back with tomorrow.”

Keva Burshiem (Flandreau, 82), Lyric Riepma (West Central, 83), Julia Steffensen (Sioux Valley, 84), Sydney Timms (Sioux Falls Christian, 85) and Emma Willert (Vermillion, 85) round out the top eight competitors after round one.

The team title chase has the look of a possible two-team showdown between Sioux Falls Christian (68-over) and Vermillion (70-over) after opening-round play. Both teams benefited from depth in compiling team leading scores. Sioux Falls Christian placed four golfers within the top 22 competitors, while Vermillion has four golfers currently within the top 16.

Chamberlain (87-over), Canton (88-over), West Central (105-over) and St. Thomas More (108-over) round out the top six teams. In addition to the Cavaliers, Custer (12th, 174-over) and Belle Fourche (13th, 181-over) are the only other Black Hills area squads competing for team honors.

In addition to Horning, other St. Thomas More scores included Amity Strand (98), Charlie Stamper (104), Paetyn Carlin (111) and Michelle Hanson (123).

Allyson Kattke (101) recorded the low-round for Hot Springs, while Chloe Schmoker (104) led the Belle Fourche contingent and Lauryn Robb (107) did likewise for Custer.

Tuesday’s final round play is scheduled to begin at 7 a.m. Mountain Time, an hour earlier than originally scheduled. Individual leaders will tee off at around 9:45 a.m.

