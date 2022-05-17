Rylan Horning, STM run away with Region 4A title

BELLE FOURCHE — St. Thomas More continued its impressive season with a team title and individual champion in Rylan Horning at the Region 4A Golf Tournament Tuesday at Belle Fourche Country Club.

As a result of the win, the Cavaliers qualified as a team for the Class A State Tournament for the second straight season, despite boasting one of the youngest rosters in the state. STM entered one senior, a junior, a sophomore and two eighth-graders in the region tournament.

At region tournaments, the top three teams qualify for the state tournament and the top 50% of scorers qualify as individuals.

The Cavs finished with a 132-over-par 420 to claim the top spot. Custer finished second with a 150-over-par 438 and Belle Fourche finished third with a 188-over-par 476 to round out qualifying.

“It’s exciting for them, it’s a young group so I’m very happy with what they were able to do,” STM head coach Brandon Kandolin said. “It’s a great thing in a team sport because everybody contributed in some way. I’m looking forward to it, we have a couple of young ones that I expect to do well.”

On her final three holes, Horning looked relaxed, and as the scores started to come in, it made sense. The eighth grader led the field with a 10-over-par 82, 19 strokes better than runner-up Tobi Carlow of Lakota Tech and No. 3 Custer’s Shauna Zacher, who both shot a 29-over-par 101.

“I’m amazed,” Horning said. “We have just come so far as a team. We really came together to win it.”

Horning got off to a rough start Tuesday with a triple-bogey on the par-5 first hole, but she bounced back. Later in the day, the nine-hole course forced her to return to the tee-box at No. 1 and Horning got revenge with a birdie.

Horning said she needed to get warmed up and wasn’t happy with the eight, but was glad she fared better the second time around.

“She’s very composed right now and she’s very consistent,” Kandolin said. “Getting that big win at (the Black Hills Conference Meet) and then coming out here gives her the confidence to play well. You have an eight and you don’t think about that and she came out and got revenge on the hole. I’m very proud of her for that and I’m looking for good things at state.”

Other STM finishers included No. 7 Amity Strand at 106, No. 11 Charli Stamper at 113, No. 14 Paetyn Carlin at 119, and No. 27 Michelle Hanson at 136.

Custer claimed second place as a team and placed four golfers in the top 14 of the individual standings. Head coach Haley Uphoff is excited to give her squad another year of experience at State.

“It feels really good because that was their goal,” Uphoff said. “Last year they finished third to go to State and we wanted some hardware this year. We did it.”

Wildcats finishers included No. 3 Zacher (101), No. 4 Lauryn Robb (103), No. 12 Jordyn Uphoff (117), No. 13 Quinn Lewison (117) and No. 18 Maddie Meyer (124).

Belle Fourche finished third at 188-over-par 476. Broncs finishers included No. 5 Chloe Schmoker (104), No. 16 Ayden Kummer (122), No. 17 Reagan Hatling (122), No. 21 Denali Larson (128) and No. 26 Tia Williamson (135).

Team Standings

1. St. Thomas More, 420

2. Custer, 438

3. Belle Fourche, 476

4. Hot Springs, 479

5. Lakota Tech, 489

6. Red Cloud, 607

Little Wound, 232*

Lead/Deadwood, 416*

*not enough golfers for a team score

The top 17 golfers in the field qualified individually for the Class A State Golf Tournament. Qualifiers included:

1. Horning, STM

2. Carlow, Lakota Tech

3. Zacher, Custer

4. Robb, Custer

5. Schmoker, Belle Fourche

6. Jaida Jacobs, Little Wound

7. Strand, STM

8. Kanyen Mousseaux Begay, Lakota Tech

9. Allyson Kattke, Hot Springs

10. Jordyn Conlon, Hot Springs

11. Stamper, STM

12. Uphoff, Custer

13. Lewison, Custer

14. Carlin, STM

15. Gayle Thompson, Lead-Deadwood

16. Kummer, Belle Fourche

17. Hatling, Belle Fourche

