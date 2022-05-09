Rylan Horning wins playoff to capture BHC title; Spearfish repeats as team champion

CUSTER — After 18 holes, Spearfish’s Kali Lantis and St. Thomas More’s Rylan Horning entered the clubhouse tied for the lead at the Black Hills Conference Tournament on a windy Monday at Rocky Knolls Golf Course.

Both shot a 10-over 82, which forced a sudden death playoff on the par-5 first hole after scores were tallied. Horning stood strong under pressure and won the playoff by two strokes to claim the individual conference title in front of a crowd of spectators.

“I’m not going to lie, I had butterflies in my stomach,” Horning said. “I was really nervous but I came through it.”

Lantis and Horning each started the playoff with solid drives as the Spearfish junior found the fairway and the STM eighth grader placed her ball on the edge of the rough.

Each made contact with rocks to the right of the fairway on their second strokes. Lantis’ ball bounced off the rocks into thick grass behind some trees and Horning’s settled atop the rocks.

On the third stroke, Horning climbed atop the rocks and pushed the ball onto the fairway, but Lantis took two strokes to reach the fairway, which ultimately proved the difference in the match.

On Horning’s fourth stroke, she laid up in front of the green and Lantis followed suit on her fifth stroke. The Cavaliers golfer chipped within 10 feet of the green on her fifth stroke and sealed the victory as she buried a putt for bogey. Lantis placed her sixth shot 10 feet from the hole and two-putted for double-bogey to finish second.

Cavaliers head coach Brandon Kandolin said he was proud of the way his young golfer responded under pressure, particularly on the rocks.

“I said, as long as you can keep your balance and get a little club on it to get it back in play, we can worry about what goes from there,” Kandolin said. “I thought she did a great job to do just enough to get the ball out of the rocks and back onto the fairway. “

Horning felt relieved when she skirted the unfortunate lie.

“It felt good,” Horning said. “I was really uncomfortable when I was hitting the ball, but after I hit I thought it was a good shot.”

Rounding out the top 10 in the individual standings were No. 3 Allison Kennedy from Spearfish (83), No. 4 Sydney Olstad from Hot Springs (91), No. 5 Lily Heisinger from Sturgis Brown (91), No. 6 Hayden Thorton from Rapid City Christian (92), No. 7 Olivia Togerson from Spearfish (94), No. 8 Shayde Keffeler from Sturgis (99), No. 9 Cadence Kilmer from Spearfish (101) and No. 10 Holliday Throrton from Christian (103).

Spearfish finished atop the team standings, shooting 360 and finishing 52 strokes ahead of second place St. Thomas More. It marked the second straight year the Spartans hoisted the trophy at the end of the Black Hills Conference Tournament.

“We think of the Black Hills Conference as an important tournament on our schedule,” head coach Eric Ligtenberg said. “I think we had a pretty good team going into the season to defend our conference title. That’s what you want to do. We want a culture where people believe and have confidence.”

Ligtenberg said his team immediately started talking about repeating as conference champions and after hoisting the trophy last season.

Spearfish accomplished its goal by placing all four of its varsity golfers in the top seven and two golfers in the top three.

Rounding out the team standings was No. 2 STM (412), 3 Sturgis (427), No. 4 Custer (451), No. 5 Hot Springs (479), No. 5 Belle Fourche (491) and No. 6 Red Cloud (567).

The Spartans return to action May 17 at Boulder Canyon Country Club in Sturgis for the West River Challenge.

Spearfish also hopes to make an impact at the Class AA State Tournament on June 6-7 at Brookings Country Club.

“We have room for improvement and by no means have we plateaued,” Ligtenberg said. “The AA level is a completely different animal. Stevens is probably one of the top three teams in the state and there are really good teams out east. I think we are in the top half and that would be a good year end result for us.”

Contact Alex Dodd at ADodd@rapidcityjournal.com

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.