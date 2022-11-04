Rylan Peck, Kade Stukel lead Gregory back to the DakotaDome

PRESHO — Everybody said the same thing on Friday night. Gregory is a football town.

That town has waited five years for a shot at another state title, but the wait is over.

Thanks to a shutdown performance by their defense, and outstanding performances by Rylan Peck and Kade Stukel, the Gorillas downed Lyman 41-6 at Lyman High School.

The semifinal victory sealed Gregory’s return to the Class 9A state championship game at the DakotaDome for the first time since 2017.

“It's huge because Gregory's a football town, let's be honest,” head coach Mike Murray said. “It's been a little while and the whole town just loves football, so it's just going to be a lot of fun being there.”

Lyman (9-2) reached the end zone once in the contest and finished with 144 yards of total offense and was limited to 20 rushing yards on 19 carries.

Raiders head coach Mike Kieffer credited the Gorillas (10-1) for playing a complete game on Friday night.

“They're a really solid football team from top to bottom,” Kieffer said. “And at the end of the day, you know, there are tons of what ifs...but they were the better team tonight and my hat's off to them.”

Gregory returns to action in the state title game on Thursday against undefeated Warner.

Peck finished the game 6 of 9 passing for 172 yards and three touchdowns, and said he’s glad his team achieved their goal of finishing the season in Vermillion.

“We’re extremely excited and we’ve earned it,” the junior quarterback said. “We worked really hard to get here and we’ve earned it.”

Murray said he’s pleased with the way Peck has developed as a pocket passer over the course of the season.

“That comes with experience,” Murray said. “When you play 12 games, you get that experience, and he's really thriving in that situation.”

Stukel hauled in three of those passes for 109 yards and a 60-yard touchdown. The senior added nine carries for 58 rushing yards and two more scores.

“It's special for me to help the team out but it's a team effort in the end, and that's all I can ask for,” Stukel said. “I couldn't ask for a better group of guys. People showed up when they needed to show up, so that's just what happened.”

Gregory racked up 195 yards on 38 carries for an average of 5.1 yards per carry. Owen Hansen led the team on the ground with 64 yards on 14 carries and one touchdown.

The dominant effort at the line of scrimmage allowed Peck to make Lyman pay with the deep ball as he completed five passes of at least 15 yards, three of which were touchdown passes.

The Gorillas QB credited his offensive line for opening up the offense by establishing the run early.

“Our line got very good pushes and created very big holes,” Peck said. “ In terms of throwing the ball, my receivers are catching everything man. It was a fun game. Our running backs did great, our line did great and everyone played good.”

Gregory set the tone early as it scored touchdowns on all five of its first-half drives.

In the first quarter, the Gorillas forced the Raiders to go three-and-out on their opening drive to give the ball back to its offense at their own 46-yard line.

Gregory responded with an eight-play, 54-yard scoring drive in four minutes, eight seconds to take a 6-0 lead on a 3-yard touchdown run by Kade Stukel with six minutes remaining in the first.

Lyman bounced back with a four-play, 70-yard scoring drive in 2:21 to tie the game at 6-6. Teagan Gorneau capped the drive with a 37-yard touchdown pass to Tance Wagner with 3:36 left in the frame.

The Gorillas punched right back with a methodical 50-yard scoring drive in 4:04 to jump in front 13-6 on a 5-yard touchdown run by Hansen with 11:26 to play in the second quarter.

Peck added two more touchdown passes in the second quarter with a 15-yard strike to Hansen and a 60-yard toss to Kade Stukel and the defense held to give Gregory a 27-6 lead at the break.

The Gorillas stood strong defensively for the remainder of the contest to keep the Raiders out of the end zone, and the offense added a 30-yard touchdown pass from Peck to Eli Fogel and a 10-yard touchdown run by Kade Stukel to seal the 41-6 victory.

Despite a tough ending to the season, Kieffer left the field proud of the way his Lyman team competed this season.

“They are just the definition of a true team,” Kieffer said. “They played together, they had each other's backs and unfortunately came up a little bit short tonight. But I couldn't be more proud of our group of seniors and our team as a whole.”

Gregory returns to action at 6 p.m. Thursday in Vermillion against top-seeded Warner (11-0), which defeated Harding County/Bison 63-20 on Friday night.

Peck knows the Gorillas have a lot of work to do over the next six days, but knows reclaiming a state title would mean a lot in his football town.

“It'd be awesome and we'd love it,” he said. “We're gonna work hard this next week and we're going to get it too.”