Rylan Peck’s MVP performance leads Gregory to first state title since 2017

VERMILLION — Gregory stepped onto the field throwing haymakers at Warner in the Class 9A State Championship Game on Thursday at the DakotaDome.

The Gorillas scored touchdowns, with 2-point conversions, on their first three possessions to jump in front 24-0 less than halfway through the second quarter.

Warner punched back in the second half with 15 straight third-quarter points and cut its deficit to 30-23 entering the final period of play.

The Gorillas didn’t back down in the fourth, as Peck led them on an 12-play, 96-yard scoring drive in just over five minutes, capped by a 3-yard TD run by Owen Hansen to give his team a 36-23 lead with 6:12 to play.

Then Peck hauled in an interception on the final Warner drive to put the game on ice and give Gregory a 13-point win and its first state title since 2017.

“We just had to keep our heads and keep playing as a team,” Peck said. “That’s exactly what we did and we came out with a championship.”

Peck delivered the lion’s share of the blows throughout the contest to earn the Joe Robbie MVP Award and Most Outstanding Back honors.

The Gregory quarterback rushed 17 times for 172 yards and three touchdowns, surpassed 1,000 yards rushing for the season, passed for 77 yards and hauled in the game-sealing interception with 3:09 to play.

“That really doesn’t surprise me at all,” Gregory head coach Mike Murray said. “Rylan has got a great nose for the ball and he can just read the field so well. It was fitting and kind of apropos, but it didn't surprise me at least.”

The defining play of that 96-yard drive, and perhaps the game, came on third-and-11 from the Gregory 40-yard line.

Peck and Fogel, his primary receiver, had not connected once in the contest, but did when it mattered most for a 40-yard gain on a crossing route to the Warner 20. It proved their only connection of the game.

“This team studied that, so I was getting covered pretty well and we finally figured out how to get underneath them and kind of pick one,” Fogel said. “It felt really good to get that first reception because I was wanting one all game and I was getting frustrated out there.”

Both players and their coach said the feeling of ending Gregory’s championship drought hadn’t sunk in yet, but that it felt amazing to finish the season atop Class 9A.

“We talked about it from Day 1, but the fact that we got it done, and we did it the way I wanted it to be done, which was as a team, and together, was just really special,” Murray said.

Gregory finished with 377 yards of total offense with 300 yards rushing. Gunnar Stephens earned Most Outstanding Lineman honors as the Gorillas (11-1) dominated the line of scrimmage.

“Our offensive line was really taking control and getting after their linebackers and not giving them any room to move,” Peck said. “It was just an outstanding performance and they just kept grinding away, kept executing and just kept them on their heels.”

Warner prided itself in a power rushing attack this season, but finished the night with 29 rushing yards on 21 carries.

The Monarchs (11-1) found an answer through the air in the second half as Hunter Cramer completed 9 of 22 passes for 175 yards and one touchdown with an interception.

Gregory scored touchdowns on its first three possessions, on a 2-yard run by Kade Stukel and runs of 81 and 23 yards by Peck, and added three 2-point conversions to take a 24-0 lead with 6:57 left in the opening half.

Warner closed the second quarter with a six-play, 90-yard scoring drive to cut its deficit to 24-8 on a 26-yard pass from Cramer to Ashton Schuchhardt with 29 seconds left in the frame.

The Monarchs tried to capitalize on that momentum at the start of the second half with an onside kick, but Gregory was not caught off guard. Gorillas offensive lineman Rane Kenzy scooped up the slow roller at midfield and returned it to the opposing 37.

Gregory took advantage of the field position with an eight-play, 36-yard scoring drive. Stukel capped the drive with a 13-yard rushing touchdown to give Gregory a 30-8 lead with 7:19 left in the third quarter.

The Monarchs cut into the lead on the following series with a 3-yard touchdown run by Zach Wood, followed by a 2-point conversion, to make it 30-16 with 5:15 left in the third.

On the ensuing possession, Warner forced Gregory to punt for the first time in the game and made the most of its opportunity. Devin Woosley blocked the Peck punt and recovered it at the Gorillas’ 16.

After moving the chains, Warner faced a fourth-and-goal from the Gregory 5, Cramer scampered through an open hole for a 5-yard rushing touchdown. The score and extra point cut his team’s deficit to one possession at 30-23 with 1:20 left in the third quarter.

Murray had a message for his team as they entered the fourth quarter with a one-score lead.

“That team over there has come from behind so many times,” he said. “How bad do you want it? Don't let it slip away and just keep going.”

After a punt by each team, Gregory took over at its own 4 and regained its mojo with the 12-play, 96-yard scoring drive, capped by Peck’s 1-yard touchdown run. The mammoth drive gave the Gorillas a 36-23 lead with 6:12 remaining.

Peck’s interception on the ensuing drive bookended his stellar performance and sealed Gregory’s stellar season.