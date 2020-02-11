S.D. lawmakers invite President Donald Trump to see Mount Rushmore fireworks

PIERRE | The South Dakota House has invited President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump to see the fireworks at Mount Rushmore this year.

Legislators passed House Resolution 7002 in a 60-7 vote along party lines to formally invite the Trumps to visit South Dakota for the Fourth of July fireworks celebration at Mount Rushmore.

Mount Rushmore is a "symbol of American democracy and a testament to great American leadership," said resolution sponsor Rep. Julie Frye-Mueller, R-Rapid City.

It would be an honor for South Dakota to host Trump at a historic and meaningful location, she said. He was instrumental in the return of the fireworks at the monument this year for the first time in a decade.

"South Dakota is grateful for this accomplishment and the many other accomplishments of the Trump administration that have benefited South Dakotans, including a prosperous economy, secured borders and a stronger America," Frye-Mueller said.

Trump told Gov. Kristi Noem in January that he'll try to be at Mount Rushmore for the planned Fourth of July fireworks show.

Trump said Noem asked him about getting the fireworks back to Mount Rushmore, citing "environmental reasons" that had prevented them.