Sabre Dogs win Expedition League title, stopping Spearfish 8-1

The Souris Valley Sabre Dogs fed off of their lop-sided win in the Expedition League Championship Series opener and rolled to an 8-1 win Saturday night in Minot, N.D., to claim the 2021 league title.

Souris Valley, which won six of eight games against Spearfish this season, won the series 2-0 in the best-of-three series. On Friday, the Sabre Dogs thumped the Sasquatch 11-4 at Black Hills Energy Stadium in Spearfish.

Spearfish, which played the series with an offensive lineup depleted with several regular players gone for the season, finished the season at 48-23 overall, including 2-2 in the postseason. In the regular season, the Sasquatch were 21-9 in the first half of the Clark Division and 25-12 to win the second half. Spearfish beat Western Nebraska in two games to move on to the title series.

Spearfish, however, had just five hits and committed five errors Saturday in the second game against the Sabre Dogs.

The Sasquatch got on the board first with a run in the first inning, but that was it for the Spearfish offense, which was shut out for the final eight innings.

In the first, Ryan Bachman singled and moved to third on a double by Gage Ninness, scoring on a sac fly by Johnny McHenry.