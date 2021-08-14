Sabre Dogs win Expedition League title, stopping Spearfish 8-1

The Souris Valley Sabre Dogs fed off of their lop-sided win in the Expedition League Championship Series opener and rolled to an 8-1 win Saturday night in Minot, N.D., to claim the 2021 league title.
Souris Valley, which won six of eight games against Spearfish this season, won the series 2-0 in the best-of-three series. On Friday, the Sabre Dogs thumped the Sasquatch 11-4 at Black Hills Energy Stadium in Spearfish.
Spearfish, which played the series with an offensive lineup depleted with several regular players gone for the season, finished the season at 48-23 overall, including 2-2 in the postseason. In the regular season, the Sasquatch were 21-9 in the first half of the Clark Division and 25-12 to win the second half. Spearfish beat Western Nebraska in two games to move on to the title series.
Spearfish, however, had just five hits and committed five errors Saturday in the second game against the Sabre Dogs.
The Sasquatch got on the board first with a run in the first inning, but that was it for the Spearfish offense, which was shut out for the final eight innings.
In the first, Ryan Bachman singled and moved to third on a double by Gage Ninness, scoring on a sac fly by Johnny McHenry.
Souris Valley responded with three runs in the bottom of the third on RBI singles by Jordan Williams and Taylor Justus, with the Sabre Dogs scoring another run on a Spearfish error.
The Sabre Dogs got some breathing room with three runs in the fourth inning, adding two more in the sixth.
In the fourth, Souris Valley opened with two walks and a RBI double by Jared Breedwell and a two-run single by Justin Cooper.
Souris Valley closed the scoring in the sixth on a two-out, two-run error at third base.
Bachman closed his season with two hits to pace the Sasquatch, who had just five hits in the contest.
Cooper had two of the Sabre Dogs seven hits and led the way with two runs batted in.
Ty Wilson took the loss for Spearfish on the mound, giving up four runs on four hits in three innings. Sebastian Munoz gave up four runs on four hits in 2 2/3 inning, with Jack VanDoran pitching 1 1/3 scoreless innings and Zachary Kriethe one scoreless inning of relief.
Dominick Parkhurst, the first of four Souris Valley pitchers, got the win, giving up one run on four hits in six innings. Chase Minor and Kainin Morrow and Aaron Suval all pitched one scoreless inning.