Sabres add a pair of signees, announce first tryout camp

The Badlands Sabres announced a pair of tender signings Wednesday morning along with the dates of its first tryout camp.

The Sabres tendered forward Izaiah Phillips and defensemen Tanner Kathman. Both players are wrapping up their season with Finlandia University which plays in Division II of the American Collegiate Hockey Association.

"We are extremely excited that Izaiah and Tanner have decided to sign tenders with us," Sabres head coach Brendon Hodge said. "Both players played at the ACHA level last season, so we will be relying on their experience from the college level to help our players develop to play at that level."

Phillips, a Huron native, played in 13 games for Finlandia and totaled 3 goals and 10 assists while Kathman, from Fort Wright, Kentucky skated in 13 games and tallied 3 assists.

"Tanner (Kathman) will help solidify our back end and Izaiah (Phillips) is a forward that I have coached against before," Hodge said. "I am extremely excited to coach Izaiah instead of coaching against him."

The Sabres also announced the hosting of their first annual tryout camp for the team July 15th and 16th at Roosevelt Park Ice Arena. The camp is open to all junior aged players and registration can be found on the team's website.

