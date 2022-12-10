Sabres blanked by Icedogs

The Bozeman Icedogs shut out the Badlands Sabres on Saturday night, 3-0, at Hayne Pavilion in Bozeman, Montana.

Zach Broxterman stopped 41 of 42 shots between the pipes for the Sabres (7-15-4). who went 0 for 2 on the power play and killed off all five penalties they faced.

The Icedogs (8-17-1) got on the board at 16:12 of the first period, doubled their lead at 14:06 of the third and sealed the victory with an empty-netter at 18:03 of the final frame.

The Sabres are back on the ice Dec. 18 against the St. Louis Jr. Blues at the NA3HL Showcase in Blaine, Minnesota.