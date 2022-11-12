Sabres blanked by Wild 2-0

The Gillette Wild scored both of their goals in the first five and a half minutes of the contest en route to a 2-0 shutout win over the Badlands Sabres on Saturday at Spirit Hall Ice Arena in Gillette, Wyoming.
The loss for the Sabres (5-10-3) marks the third time they've been shutout this season.
Sky Solig got the Wild (16-1-1) on the board 90 seconds into the contest, then Wylee Gladen followed with a goal at 5:23. The final 56:37 was played without a goal from either squad.
Zach Broxterman made 43 saves in net for the Sabres, who return to action Friday and Saturday against the Sheridan Hawks at Whitney Rink in Sheridan, Wyoming.