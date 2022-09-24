 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
JUNIOR HOCKEY

Sabres blown out by Gillette for second straight night

The Badlands Sabres tied a franchise record for goals allowed in a goal in a 9-2 loss to the Gillette Wild on Saturday at Roosevelt Park Ice Arena.

The Sabres (2-4-0) also fell to the Wild (4-0-0) 6-1 on Friday night to suffer the two-game series sweep.

Rapid City native and NA3HL rookie Dawson Wirth scored a goal and added an assist for Badlands, while Zach Vockler also scored and Peyton Wilson and Ian Vannelli dished out assists.

Zach Broxterman started in net and surrendered five goals on 22 shots in 34 minutes and 12 seconds before Brady Devries entered in relief and allowed four goals on 13 shots in 23:57. 

The Sabres are off next weekend before hosting the Sheridan Hawks in a two-game set on Oct. 7-8 at Roosevelt Park Ice Arena. 

