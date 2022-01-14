Sabres dominate Sheridan 5-1

Mason Martin and Seth Stock had three-point performances as the Badlands Sabres dominated the Sheridan Hawks 5-1 Friday night at Roosevelt Park Ice Arena.

Martin finished with two goals and one assist, while all three of Stock's points came on assists. Carter Johnson, Levi Night and Reid Murray potted goals, while Derrick Brown, Zach Vockler and Keagon Holloway added assists. Zach Broxterman made 30 saves in net.

After the Hawks (5-31-1) got on the board in the first period, the Sabres (13-17-1) tallied five unanswered goals, including two power-play markers and a shorthanded empty-netter.

Badlands will face Sheridan again Saturday with a 7:05 p.m. puck drop at Roosevelt Park Ice Arena.

