JUNIOR HOCKEY

Sabres down Yellowstone to clinch road series

  • 0
Maxim Currie

Badlands Sabres goalie Maxim Currie eyes the puck in a Dec. 3, 2021 game against the Great Falls Americans at Roosevelt Park Ice Arena.

 Kent Bush / Journal Staff

The Badlands Sabres defeated the Yellowstone Quake 3-1 on Friday at Riley Arena in Cody, Wyoming.

Sabres' goaltender Maxim Curry saved 23 of 24 shots with a shutout through 57:39 and Badlands killed 6 of 7 penalties in the win.

Carter Johnson gave Badlands a 1-0 lead at 13:13 of the first period on an assist from Seth Stock.

In the second period, Brady Ridnour gave the Sabres insurance on a power play at the 3:32 mark on an assist by Derrick Brown to extend the advantage to 2-0.

Later in the period, Hunter Fishbach continued to pad the lead when he netted a goal on an assist by Utin Lightning and Keagon Holloway at the 17:49 mark to give the Sabres a 3-0 lead after two periods.

Things got interesting in the back-half of the third period when Yellowstone's Gabe Coppo scored on an assist by Jack Harris and Brandon Kididis to cut its deficit to 3-1. 

Then as soon as the previous penalty expired, Ridnour was tossed from the game for checking from behind at 19:12 in the third period.

Afterwards, a plethora of fighting majors were handed out and five Sabres and four Quake players were ejected.

The Sabres return home to host the Gillette Wild at 7:05 p.m. on Friday at Roosevelt Park Ice Arena.

