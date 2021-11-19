Sabres downed by Butte 7-1

The Badlands Sabres continued on their three-week, six-game road trip Friday night with a battle against Frontier Division foe the Butte Cobras in North American Tier III Hockey League Action.

The Cobras lit up their home ice with six goals before the Sabres managed to get one of their own, eventually securing a 7-1 victory at Butte Community Ice Center in the first of two meetings this weekend.

Adam Kahpeaysewat tallied the lone goal for Badlands (7-9-1), his first of the season with Carter Johnson and Derrick Brown adding assists, their sixth and 12th on the campaign.

A scoreless affair lasted all of six minutes when Jonah Gilbert potted the game's first goal at 6:04, assisted by Nick Bradshaw and Cade Wessman.

Gilbert notched his second of the night just over eight minutes later before Bradshaw got on the board with a goal at 18:06 of the first period to make it 3-0 for Butte (6-12-2) at the first intermission.

Ross Biggerstaff took all of 44 seconds of the second period to score. Gilbert that earned a hat trick with his third goal of the game, potted at 17:55 to make it 5-0 after two periods.

Another quick goal to begin the third made it 6-0, as Caleb Manson scored 53 seconds in.

It was a power-play goal that Kahpeaysewat took advantage of, scoring the Sabres' lone goal at 6:38 to help avoid a shutout loss for Badlands, which has not been blanked this season.

Butte added a final goal at 15:07, scored by Manson.

The Sabres, who are now 3-2-0 against the Cobras, will play them again at 7 p.m. Mountain Time on Saturday.

