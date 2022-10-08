Sabres drop 4th straight in loss to Hawks

The Badlands Sabres lost their fourth straight match Saturday as the Sheridan Hawks rolled to a 8-4 win at the Roosevelt Park Ice Arena.

The Hawks scored four goals in the opening period to take a 4-2 lead at the first intermission and never looked back. Sheridan outscored Badlands 3-1 in the second period and each squad netted one goal in the third period.

Dawson Wirth scored a goal and added an assist, while Zach Vockler dished out two assists. Izaiah Phillips, Brady Ridnour and Gabriel Harrison also scored, and Ian Vanneli, Marson Martin, Tyson Dunbar and Seth Roskos tallied assists. Zach Broxterman stopped 26 of 34 shots between the pipes.

Sheridan outshot Badlands 34-33 in the contest and relied on solid play in goal by Thomas Mellenthin to secure the win. The winning goalie saved 29 of 33 shots in a complete-game effort.

The Hawks went 2 for 5 on power play opportunities and the Sabres went 1 for 5. Both teams sent seven players to the penalty box for 14 minutes.

Badlands returns to action on Oct. 14 against the Helena Bighorns at the Helena Ice Arena.