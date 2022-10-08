 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
JUNIOR HOCKEY

Sabres drop 4th straight in loss to Hawks

  • 0
Sabres logo

The Badlands Sabres lost their fourth straight match Saturday as the Sheridan Hawks rolled to a 8-4 win at the Roosevelt Park Ice Arena.

The Hawks scored four goals in the opening period to take a 4-2 lead at the first intermission and never looked back. Sheridan outscored Badlands 3-1 in the second period and each squad netted one goal in the third period.

Dawson Wirth scored a goal and added an assist, while Zach Vockler dished out two assists. Izaiah Phillips, Brady Ridnour and Gabriel Harrison also scored, and Ian Vanneli, Marson Martin, Tyson Dunbar and Seth Roskos tallied assists. Zach Broxterman stopped 26 of 34 shots between the pipes.

Sheridan outshot Badlands 34-33 in the contest and relied on solid play in goal by Thomas Mellenthin to secure the win. The winning goalie saved 29 of 33 shots in a complete-game effort.

People are also reading…

The Hawks went 2 for 5 on power play opportunities and the Sabres went 1 for 5. Both teams sent seven players to the penalty box for 14 minutes.

Badlands returns to action on Oct. 14 against the Helena Bighorns at the Helena Ice Arena.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for Oct. 4

Your Two Cents for Oct. 4

Jamie Smith says there is no freedom in our state when it comes to a woman's right to an abortion. No one has the right or freedom under any l…

Your Two Cents for Oct. 5

Your Two Cents for Oct. 5

Gov. Noem’s opponent in 2018, liberal Billie Sutton was doing quite well until he advanced implementation of a state income tax. The current l…

Your Two Cents for Oct. 6

Your Two Cents for Oct. 6

The Freedom Caucus is a very typical GOP group of legislators. They throw out all kinds of insinuations and accusations without any evidence t…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News