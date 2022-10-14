Sabres drop 5th straight in shutout loss to Helena

The Badlands Sabres continued to struggle in the early going of the 2022-23 season on Friday night with a loss to the Helena Bighorns.

The Sabres surrendered four goals in the second period en route to a 6-0 loss at Helena Ice Arena in Helena, Montana, dropping their fifth straight game and suffering their second shutout loss of the season.

Brady Devries started in net for Badlands (2-7-0) and stopped 55 of 60 shots in the first two frames before Zach Broxterman took over in the third period and made 22 saves against 23 shots from Helena (10-1-0).

Braden Cunningham got the Bighorns on the board in the opening period with a goal at 18:12, leaving the Sabres with just a one-goal deficit at the first intermission, but the Bighorns tacked on four goals in the middle frame to take a commanding 5-0 lead.

Matteo Caputo started the onslaught with a goal at 2:45 before Owen Ramsey followed less than a minute and a half later with a goal at 4:14. Camden Cunningham tallied another at 13:02, then Tyler Bloom added a final marker with 22 seconds left in the period with a power-play goal.

Andrew Deskin earned the sixth and final goal of the night, the only one of the third period, at 4:52, scored shorthanded.

The Sabres return to action Saturday for the second and final game of their two-game series with the Bighorns at Helena Ice Arena. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.