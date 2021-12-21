Sabres drop Game 2 of NA3HL Showcase after strong start

The Badlands Sabres carried their performance from their first-ever win at the NA3HL Showcase on Monday into Tuesday's second game, starting out with a 2-0 first-period lead.

The Wausau Cyclones answered, however, and potted four unanswered goals to top the Sabres 4-2 at the National Sports Center's Super Rink in Blaine, Minnesota.

Zach Vockler and Carter Merritt tallied goals for the Sabres (13-15-1), while Vockler added an assist and Kael Delzer dished out one assist as well. Maxim Currie made 24 saves in net.

Badlands started off strong as Vockler scored 2:48 into the contest and Merritt followed with a goal at 11:28 for a 2-0 lead at the first intermission.

But the Cyclones (11-15-1) came back in the middle frame with a pair of goals, scored at 1:10 and 10:35, to even things at 2-2. They then took the lead 32 seconds into the third period and added an insurance marker with an empty-net goal with 1:19 to play in regulation.

The Sabres will play the third and final game of the Showcase on Wednesday at 8:15 a.m. Mountain Time against the Louisiana Drillers of Lafayette, Louisiana in Blaine, Minnesota.

