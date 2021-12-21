 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Liv Hospitality
alert
JUNIOR HOCKEY

Sabres drop Game 2 of NA3HL Showcase after strong start

  • Updated
Sabres logo

The Badlands Sabres carried their performance from their first-ever win at the NA3HL Showcase on Monday into Tuesday's second game, starting out with a 2-0 first-period lead.

The Wausau Cyclones answered, however, and potted four unanswered goals to top the Sabres 4-2 at the National Sports Center's Super Rink in Blaine, Minnesota.

Zach Vockler and Carter Merritt tallied goals for the Sabres (13-15-1), while Vockler added an assist and Kael Delzer dished out one assist as well. Maxim Currie made 24 saves in net.

Badlands started off strong as Vockler scored 2:48 into the contest and Merritt followed with a goal at 11:28 for a 2-0 lead at the first intermission.

But the Cyclones (11-15-1) came back in the middle frame with a pair of goals, scored at 1:10 and 10:35, to even things at 2-2. They then took the lead 32 seconds into the third period and added an insurance marker with an empty-net goal with 1:19 to play in regulation.

The Sabres will play the third and final game of the Showcase on Wednesday at 8:15 a.m. Mountain Time against the Louisiana Drillers of Lafayette, Louisiana in Blaine, Minnesota.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for Dec. 16

Your Two Cents for Dec. 16

Reading Tuesday's article "Vision Fund Projects" and I have a couple of concerns. If you don't have your project ready to go ASAP no funding; …

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennessee dad gets hilariously stuck in tiny amusement park ride

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News