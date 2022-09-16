Sabres earn first victory of season with win over Yellowstone

Five different skaters potted goals as the Badlands Sabres picked up their inaugural victory of the 2022-23 season, beating the Yellowstone Quake 5-2 Friday night at Roosevelt Park Ice Arena.

The Sabres (1-2-0) scored two goals in the first eight minutes of the contest, within 16 seconds of each other, and took a 3-2 lead into the first intermission before the Quake (1-2-0) answered with two early goals in the middle frame. Badlands added an insurance marker in the third and tacked on another to secure the win.

Carter Johnson, Zach Vockler, Gabriel Harrison, AJ Petrotto and Seth Roskos scored goals for the Sabres, while Ian Vanelli and Keenan Howard tallied two assists apiece and Dawson Wirth, Kael Campbell, Tyson Dunbar, Hunter Walla, Johnson and Petrotto added helpers. Zach Broxterman stopped 34 of 36 in net.

Roskos gave Badlands a 1-0 lead at 7:42 of the first period, then Vockler followed at 7:58 before Johnson scored at 16:29 to make it 3-0.

Yellowstone answered with goals at 1:45 and 4:49 in the middle frame to cut its deficit to one.

Harrison stretched the Sabres' lead back out to two at 3:45 of the third period, and Petrotto added a goal at 6:01.

Badlands returns to the ice Saturday for the second of two meetings this weekend with Yellowstone at Roosevelt Park Ice Arena.