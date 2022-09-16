 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
JUNIOR HOCKEY

Sabres earn first victory of season with win over Yellowstone

  • Updated
  • 0
091022-sab8.jpg (copy)

Badlands Sabres defenseman Denim Young (left) tries to bring the puck up the ice during a Sept. 9 game against the Helena Bighorns at Roosevelt Park Ice Arena.

 Kent Bush, Journal staff

Five different skaters potted goals as the Badlands Sabres picked up their inaugural victory of the 2022-23 season, beating the Yellowstone Quake 5-2 Friday night at Roosevelt Park Ice Arena.

The Sabres (1-2-0) scored two goals in the first eight minutes of the contest, within 16 seconds of each other, and took a 3-2 lead into the first intermission before the Quake (1-2-0) answered with two early goals in the middle frame. Badlands added an insurance marker in the third and tacked on another to secure the win.

Carter Johnson, Zach Vockler, Gabriel Harrison, AJ Petrotto and Seth Roskos scored goals for the Sabres, while Ian Vanelli and Keenan Howard tallied two assists apiece and Dawson Wirth, Kael Campbell, Tyson Dunbar, Hunter Walla, Johnson and Petrotto added helpers. Zach Broxterman stopped 34 of 36 in net.

Roskos gave Badlands a 1-0 lead at 7:42 of the first period, then Vockler followed at 7:58 before Johnson scored at 16:29 to make it 3-0.

People are also reading…

Yellowstone answered with goals at 1:45 and 4:49 in the middle frame to cut its deficit to one.

Harrison stretched the Sabres' lead back out to two at 3:45 of the third period, and Petrotto added a goal at 6:01.

Badlands returns to the ice Saturday for the second of two meetings this weekend with Yellowstone at Roosevelt Park Ice Arena.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Four arrested Monday in two cases

Four arrested Monday in two cases

Three people were arrested Monday in Rapid City for allegedly receiving stolen property and one person was arrested in a separate shooting call.

Your Two Cents for Sept. 15

Your Two Cents for Sept. 15

Not only can we change when schools start and end but do we really need a week off for Easter and a week off for Thanksgiving and all the thre…

Your Two Cents for Sept. 14

Your Two Cents for Sept. 14

Four day work week can be efficient when half of the employees work on Monday through Thursday, and the other half work Tuesday to Friday. Tha…

Watch Now: Related Video

Where will King Charles live?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News