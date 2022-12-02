 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
JUNIOR HOCKEY

Sabres earn program's first shutout victory in win over Americans

  • Updated
  • 0
S7.jpg (copy)

Badlands goalie Zach Broxterman makes a save in a Feb. 20 against the Yellowstone Quake and Roosevelt Park Ice Arena in Rapid City.

 Kent Bush, Journal staff

Zach Broxterman turned away all 31 shots that came his way as the Badlands Sabres blanked the Great Falls Americans 2-0 on Friday night at Roosevelt Park Ice Arena in Rapid City.

The shutout victory marks the first for the Sabres (6-13-4) in program history.

Dawson Wirth and AJ Petrotto, two Rapid City natives, potted goals for Badlands, while Ian Vannelli, Zach Vockler and Jack Walters dished out assists. The Sabres' special-teams unit successfully killed off three Americans (9-13-0) power plays.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

After a scoreless first period, Wirth took advantage of a power-play opportunity and put the Sabres on the board with a goal at 5:24 of the middle frame, assisted by Walters and Vannelli.

The next 30-plus minutes were played without a goal, the contest still a tight 1-0 affair, before Petrotto double the Sabres' lead with a goal at 16:10 of the third period, assisted by Vockler, a Sioux Falls native.

People are also reading…

Broxterman and company kept the Americans out of the net in the final 3:50 of the contest to secure the shutout victory.

Badlands and Great Falls will meet again Saturday for the second of the two meetings this weekend. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. back at Roosevelt Park Ice Arena in Rapid City.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Grandmother offers $200K reward to find missing man, Chance Englebert

Grandmother offers $200K reward to find missing man, Chance Englebert

Nearly four years after the disappearance of a Wyoming man during a visit to Gering, his family continues to wait for answers. Dec. 2 will mark the birthday of Chance Englebert, and his grandma hopes it will be the last without knowing the fate of the young man who has been missing since July 6, 2019. 

Your Two Cents for Nov. 29

Your Two Cents for Nov. 29

The comment about how to charge electric vehicles is pretty ignorant and shows that people continue to either not understand or refuse to lear…

Inmate dies in Springfield prison

Inmate dies in Springfield prison

A Lawrence County prisoner serving two consecutive 60-year sentences in the Mike Durfee State Prison in Springfield died on Saturday "of what …

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender on the B-21 bomber unveiling

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News