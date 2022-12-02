Sabres earn program's first shutout victory in win over Americans

Zach Broxterman turned away all 31 shots that came his way as the Badlands Sabres blanked the Great Falls Americans 2-0 on Friday night at Roosevelt Park Ice Arena in Rapid City.

The shutout victory marks the first for the Sabres (6-13-4) in program history.

Dawson Wirth and AJ Petrotto, two Rapid City natives, potted goals for Badlands, while Ian Vannelli, Zach Vockler and Jack Walters dished out assists. The Sabres' special-teams unit successfully killed off three Americans (9-13-0) power plays.

After a scoreless first period, Wirth took advantage of a power-play opportunity and put the Sabres on the board with a goal at 5:24 of the middle frame, assisted by Walters and Vannelli.

The next 30-plus minutes were played without a goal, the contest still a tight 1-0 affair, before Petrotto double the Sabres' lead with a goal at 16:10 of the third period, assisted by Vockler, a Sioux Falls native.

Broxterman and company kept the Americans out of the net in the final 3:50 of the contest to secure the shutout victory.

Badlands and Great Falls will meet again Saturday for the second of the two meetings this weekend. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. back at Roosevelt Park Ice Arena in Rapid City.