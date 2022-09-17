Sabres earn sweep of Yellowstone with 4-2 win

The Badlands Sabres finished off a two-game series sweep of the Yellowstone Quake on Saturday night, earning a 4-2 win at Roosevelt Park Ice Arena.

The Sabres (2-2-0) potted two power-play goals on the evening, building a 2-0 lead in the first period before the Quake (1-3-0) answered with two goals of their own in middle frame, both coming within 17 seconds of each other. Badlands retook the lead in the third before adding an insurance marker late to seal the victory and its second straight win.

Brady Ridnour netted two goals for the Sabres, while Zach Vockler scored one goal and an assist. Hunter Walla also tallied a goal, while Dawson Wirth, Cade Hesse and Gabriel Harrison dished out assists. Brady Devries earned the win between the pipes, stopping 27 of 29 shots.

Ridnour got Badlands on the board at 14:38 of the first period with an unassisted goal, then potted his second of the night less than two minutes later on a power play at 18:28.

Yellowstone tallied its first goal of the night at 3:25 of the second on a 5-on-3, then struck again at 3:42 on another power play to level the contest 2-2.

Walla gave the Sabres the lead again with a power-play marker at 5:58 of the third period, then Vockler netted a goal at 14:59.

Badlands is back in action next weekend for a two-game set against the Gillette Wild on Friday and Saturday at Roosevelt Park Ice Arena.