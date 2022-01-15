Sabres explode for 4 goals in 3rd period to beat Sheridan

Brady Ridnour potted two goals and 16 players registered points as the Badlands Sabres matched a season-high scoring total in a 7-3 win over the Sheridan Hawks for the two-game series sweep Saturday at Roosevelt Park Ice Arena.

In addition to Ridnour's goals, Seth Stock, Derrick Brown, Rhodes Buffalo, Zach Vockler and Carter Merritt tallied goals, while Cole Sykes and Keagon Holloway dished out two assists each. Assists also came from Remington Buffalo, Denim Young, Mason Martin, Carter Johnson, Adam Kahpeaysewat, Levi Knight, Reid Murray, Carter Merritt and Teddy Wilebski. Maxim Currie made 30 saves in net.

After the Hawks (5-33-1) tied the game 3-3 at 6:19 of the third period, the Sabres (15-17-1) proceeded to score four goals in a 10-minute span, sparked by a power-play score from Stock just 36 seconds after Sheridan tied things up.

Badlands is three points out of playoff position, two places below a spot, with 14 games remaining in the regular season. The Sabres will return to the ice Friday for a pair of games against the Great Falls Americans (15-13-4) in Great Falls, Montana.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0