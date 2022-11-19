Sabres fall 6-1 to Hawks

The Sheridan Hawks scored three unanswered goals to beat the Badlands Sabres 6-1 on Saturday night at Whitney Rink in the M&M Center in Sheridan, Wyoming.

The Sabres (5-12-3) dropped their fourth straight game with the loss and have been outscored 19-7 during that stretch.

Izaiah Phillips scored Badlands' lone goal, tallied at 14:18 of the second period and assisted by Logan Powers.

Brady Devries surrendered all six Hawks (11-8-1) goals between the pipes, stopping 32 of 38 shots in 44 minutes and 33 seconds in net. Oger Hunter entered the goal in relief and stopped all 12 shots that came his way in the final 15:27 of the contest.

The Sabres take on the Yellowstone Quake (6-10-3) on Friday and Saturday at Riley Arena in Cody, Wyoming.