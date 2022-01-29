 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
JUNIOR HOCKEY

Sabres fall into second-period hole in 6-3 loss to Bozeman

  Updated
Badlands' Adam Kahpeaysewat looks to pass in a Dec. 31, 2021 game against the Helena Bighorns at Roosevelt Park Ice Arena.

 Grace Pritchett / Journal Staff

A scoreless first period at Haynes Pavilion Saturday night gave the idea that the Badlands Sabres' meeting with Frontier Division foe the Bozeman Icedogs would be a defensive, low-scoring battle.

It ended up being just the opposite, however, as all nine goals were scored in the final 40 minutes. The Sabres dug themselves into a 4-0 hole in the middle frame, finding their offensive prowess in the third, the but the deficit proved to be too great in a 6-3 loss to the Icedogs in Bozeman, Montana for their third straight loss.

Adam Kahpeaysewat potted two goals for Badlands (15-21-1), while Brady Ridnour dished out a pair of assists. Zach Vockler also scored, while Seth Stock and Cole Sykes tallied assists. Maxim Currie made 27 saves on 31 shots.

The scoreless deadlock lasted well into the second period, going more than 34 minutes without a goal. Luke Busher finally got one past Currie at 14:01, which opened the floodgates for Bozeman (21-14-4), which went on to score three more goals in the frame, racing out to a 4-0 lead in just over a three-minute span.

Kahpeaysewat's power-play goal at 14:26 of the third period put the Sabres on the board, and Vockler added another just five seconds later to make it a two-score game before a mad scramble ensued.

Rees Wesley potted an empty-netter with 35 seconds to play in regulation, but Kahpeaysewat answered with a goal 13 seconds later to cut it back to two. But Ian Bowman ended the Sabres comeback effort with a final goal, another empty-net marker, with two seconds left.

The Sabres the Icedogs will square off again Sunday at Haynes Pavilion. 

