Sabres fall short in shootout loss to Quake

Regulation and overtime could not settle Saturday's matchup between the Badlands Sabres and Yellowstone Quake as the squads advanced to a shootout at Riley Arena in Cody, Wyoming.

After three failed penalty shots by the Sabres and two by the Quake, Brayson Bennett buried the decisive goal to seal a 2-1 shootout victory for Yellowstone.

It marked the Sabres (5-13-3) sixth straight loss as the Quake (7-11-3) swept a two-game set. Neither team had advanced to a shootout this season.

Badlands struck first in the match with a goal by Rushmore Thunder alum Dawson Wirth, 16 seconds into the opening period. Wirth scored off an assist by Tyson Dunbar to give the Sabres an early 1-0 lead.

In the second period, Yellowstone answered at 4:15 with a goal by Derrand Wilcox on an assist from Wyatt O'Donoghue that tied the match at 1-1, a score that held until the end of regulation.

In the shootout the two teams traded misses until the Quake found the game-winning goal off the stick of Bennett on their final attempt.

Edvin Falkenstrom earned the win at goalie with 42 saves on 43 shots, while Zach Broxterman suffered the shoot out loss with 51 saves on 52 shots.

The Sabres return to action on Dec. 6 against the Great Falls Americans at the Roosevelt Park Ice Arena.