Sabres fall to Great Falls after third-period surge

The Badlands Sabres junior hockey team had a tough time in the first two periods, but fought hard in the final frame and made it a competitive game late in a 6-4 loss to the Great Falls Americans Friday evening on the road.

After neither team could find the back of the net in the opening 10 minutes of the first period, the Americans’ offense started to find its groove thanks to a Daniel Crutcher goal at the 10:31 mark.

Less than a minute later, Great Falls kept up the pressure when Thomas Gazich scored on assists from Garrett Weisenburger and Blake Nerney.

Unfortunately for the Sabres, the early onslaught continued 25 seconds later as Jashua Serino lit the lamp on assists from Henry Fusco and Jay Alford.

The Americans finished the opening period with 23 total shots, while Badlands was held to seven.

The opening minutes of the second period weren’t much different as the Americans extended their lead to 4-0 on a goal from Jackson Henningsgard in the second minute.

Despite giving up an early goal in the period, the Sabres began to battle back on the offensive end and Carter Johnson cut into the deficit on an unassisted goal in the sixth minute.

Down 4-1 to start the final period, Badlands kept its momentum going as Keagon Holloway scored on assists from Seth Stock and Utin Lightning with 16:39 remaining.

Less than a minute later, Stock scored a goal of his own on assists from Johnson and Cole Sykes to make it 4-3.

Zach Vockler tied the game at 4-4 for the Sabres in the eighth minute on assists from Levi Knight and Denim Young.

Great Falls regained the advantage in the 18th minute, however, on Gazich’s second goal of the game, and Bryson Fletcher added another 33 seconds later to put the game out of reach.

The Americans led the way in shots with 46, while Badlands had 30, thanks in part to a 20-shot second period.

The Sabres will be back in action Saturday at 7:30 p.m. when they look to bounce back against the Americans in Great Falls, Montana.

