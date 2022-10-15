Sabres fall to Helena in overtime

The Badlands Sabres played extra hockey for the first time this season Saturday night, falling to the Helena Bighorns 3-2 in overtime at Helena Ice Arena in Helena, Montana.

The Sabres (2-7-1), who extended their losing streak to six games, overcame a one-goal deficit with an equalizer from Carter Johnson at 9:41 of the third period to force and extra frame. The Bighorns (11-1-0) tallied the game-winner at 3:13 of the overtime period.

Zach Vockler scored a goal for Badlands, while Johnson, Dawson Wirth and AJ Petrotto dished out assists. Zach Broxterman stopped 55 of 58 shots in net.

The Sabres return home next weekend for a two-game series against the Butte Cobras, Friday and Saturday at Roosevelt Park Ice Arena in Rapid City.