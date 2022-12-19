 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
JUNIOR HOCKEY

Sabres fall to Ice Bats, drop to 0-2 at NA3HL Showcase

Sabres logo

The Austin Ice Bats scored half a dozen unanswered goals to beat the Badlands Sabres 6-1 on Monday at the NA3HL Showcase in Blaine, Minnesota.

The Sabres (7-17-4) are now 0-2 at the tournament following Sunday's 7-2 loss to the St. Louis Jr. Blues. They'll try to avoid a tournament sweep on Tuesday against the New Jersey Titans.

Peyton Wilson potted the only goal for Badlands, scored at 5:39 of the opening period. Tyson Dunbar dished out the assist. Zach Broxterman got the start in net and made 54 saves between the pipes.

Puck drop for Tuesday's game is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. MT.

