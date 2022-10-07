Sabres fall to Sheridan 7-2

The Sheridan Hawks rolled to a 7-2 win over the Badlands Sabres on Friday night at Roosevelt Park Ice Arena.

Hunter Walla scored a goal and added an assist for the Sabres (2-5-0), while Mason Martin also added a goal. Peyton Wilson and Seth Roskos dished out assists, and Zach Broxterman stopped 35 of 32 shots in net.

The Hawks took a 2-0 lead less than seven minutes into the game with goals at 3:54 and and 6:55. Walla got the Sabres on the board at 9:34 of the opening frame to cut the deficit to one before Sheridan extended its lead to three with goals at 13:00 and 19:00 of the second period for a 4-1 advantage.

The Hawks scored two more goals in the first 10 minutes of the third frame, at 6:26 and 8:42, before the Sabres got one back at 9:42 from Martin. Sheridan added a power-play marker at 17:11 to cap off the offensive onslaught.

The Sabres and Hawks meet again Saturday night at Roosevelt Park Ice Arena.