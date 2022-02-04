 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
JUNIOR HOCKEY

Sabres fall to Yellowstone in overtime

  • Updated
  • 0
Sabres logo

The Yellowstone Quake defeated the Badlands Sabres 5-4 in overtime on Friday at Riley Arena in Cody, Wyoming.

The Sabres led the contest 4-3 in the third period before Yellowstone evened the score at the 16:45 mark when Jack Harris pushed his second goal of the game past Zach Broxterman.

Then at 1:30 in overtime the Quake's Brandon Kiddis scored his second goal of the game to secure the 5-4 victory over Badlands.

Yellowstone started of the game with a goal by Isaiah Burchett at 4:11 in the first period on an assist from Jaxon Call to take a 1-0 lead. The Sabres responded as Levi Knight netted an equalizer two minutes later to tie the game at one.

But Harris added another goal for the Quake at 8:39 to put them up 2-1 before the Sabres' Derrick Brown tied the contest 2-2 at the 10:20 mark.

Each team scored a goal in the second period, as Kiddis gave Yellowstone a 3-2 advantage at 9:26 before Keagon Holloway knotted things up 3-3 at the 16:45 mark.

People are also reading…

The Sabres jumped in front 4-3 at 4:42 in the third period when Mason Martin scored on a power play.

However, Harris forced overtime with a Yellowstone goal at 16:45 before Kiddis won the game for the Quake on another power play at the 1:30 mark in overtime.

The Sabres wrap up a three game set at Yellowstone at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday at Riley Arena in Cody, Wyoming.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for Feb. 1

Your Two Cents for Feb. 1

No more campgrounds or any other development until we are given a chance to decide what Custer State Park is to look like going into the futur…

Your Two Cents for Feb. 3

Your Two Cents for Feb. 3

South Dakota is not a playground for out-of-state visitors. It is home to wide open spaces, over 4 million cows, wildlife, and hardworking peo…

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden mandates labor pacts on big federal projects

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News