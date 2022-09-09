Sabres falls to Helena Bighorns in season opener

The Helena Bighorns defeated the Badlands Sabres 8-3 Friday night at Roosevelt Park Ice Arena.

Through 19 minutes in the second period the Sabres hung tight in a 3-3 game, but the Bighorns score five unanswered goals in the final 21 minutes to claim the 8-3 win.

Helena (1-0) outshot Badlands 49-23 in the contest and 20-3 in the third period.

The Sabres (0-1) went 0 for 2 on powerplays and the Bighorns finished the contest 3 for 3.

Andrew Deskin and Gavin Lund finished with two goals for the Bighorns and Tyler Bloom added one goal and one assist. Camden Cunnigham, Ty Norris and Dylan Cunningham added three more goals for Helena.

Brady Ridnour finished with a pair of goals for the Sabres at 18 seconds in the first period and at 9:12 in the second period.

Former Rushmore Thunder standout Dawson Wirth scored his first NA3HL goal in his Sabres debut. He scored at 7:00 in the second period on assists from Carter Johnson and Keenan Howard.

Badlands sent five players to the penalty box for five minutes and Helena sent four players to the penalty box for 16 minutes.

Zach Broxterman suffered the loss between the pipes in a complete game. He saved 41 of 49 shots.

Jesse Schindel picked up the win in 60 minutes of action and saved 20 of 23 shots.

The two teams return to the ice at 7:05 p.m. Saturday at Roosevelt Park Ice Arena for the final game of a two-game series.