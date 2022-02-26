Sabres finish regular season with first shootout, lose to Gillette

The Badlands Sabres played the first 46 games of their inaugural season without needing to go the distance, but they finally have a shootout under their belts as the playoffs approach.

The Sabres were unable to convert on their two chances in their first shootout of the 2021-22 campaign Saturday night, while the Gillette Wild scored on both of theirs for a 3-2 victory to close out the regular season at Roosevelt Park Ice Arena.

Seth Stock and Zach Vockler scored goals for Badlands (19-25-3), while Hunter Fischbach, Denim Young, Kael Delzer and Carter Johnson dished out assists. Maxim Currie stopped 54 of 56 shots in the loss between the pipes.

Gillette (41-4-2) got on the board first with a goal at 8:15 before Stock tied it up with his 17th goal of the season at 15:22 and Vockler put the Sabres ahead with his 22nd goal just 19 seconds later.

The Wild leveled the game at 2-2 with a power-play marker at 11:55 of the middle frame. The final 28 minutes and 5 seconds of regulation, and five-minute overtime period was played without another goal.

The Sabres will host Game 1 of their first-round playoff series Wednesday.

