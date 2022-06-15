Sabres forward Zach Vockler selected by Aberdeen in NAHL Draft

Badlands Sabres forward Zach Vockler was selected by the Aberdeen Wings in the sixth round of the 2022 North American Hockey League Draft on Wednesday.

He was taken 158th overall and was the lone member of the Sabres to be drafted. The NAHL is a Tier II hockey league, one level higher than the league Badlands competes in.

Vockler, an 18-year-old Sioux Falls native, led the Sabres with 22 goals, 51 points and a plus-12 plus/minus rating in 44 games, and was second in assists with 29.

The 5-foot-8, 150-pound lefty was one of just two South Dakotans drafted.

