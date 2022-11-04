Sabres hold off late push by Bozeman for 5-3 win

The Badlands Sabres surrendered three unanswered goals Friday night but held on to beat the Bozeman Icedogs 5-3 at Roosevelt Park Ice Arena.
Jack Walters potted two goals for the Sabres (4-9-2), while Izaiah Phillips scored one goal and added two assists. Mason Martin dished out a pair of helpers, and Peyton Wilson and Carter Johnson tallied one goal apiece. Brady Devries stopped 36 of 39 shots in net.
The Sabres collected the first five goals of the contest, scoring three in the first period, one in the middle frame and another in the first two minutes of the third. But the Icedogs (3-12-0) came roaring back with a pair of goals within less than a minute from each other, then cut their deficit to two with a goal in the final 1:50 of regulation, but the Sabres held on for their second win in their last three games.
Badlands and Bozeman will meet again Saturday night at Roosevelt Park Ice Arena.