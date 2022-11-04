Sabres hold off late push by Bozeman for 5-3 win

The Sabres collected the first five goals of the contest, scoring three in the first period, one in the middle frame and another in the first two minutes of the third. But the Icedogs (3-12-0) came roaring back with a pair of goals within less than a minute from each other, then cut their deficit to two with a goal in the final 1:50 of regulation, but the Sabres held on for their second win in their last three games.