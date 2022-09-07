Sabres hope chemistry, elusive in inaugural year, will lead to more wins this season

When the Missoula Bruins moved to Rapid City last year and became the Badlands Sabres as a new organization, there were unknowns as to what kind of success it would find in its inaugural season in the Black Hills.

The result was a good, bad and ugly mix, consisting of a playoff berth, losing record and a highly-penalized squad working their way through their first year.

As Year 2 gets underway, the Sabres are looking to continue improving as an organization, coaching staff and overall team in its ultimate goal of getting players to the next level. Head coach Brendon Hodge, entering his second year at the helm, believes improvement will be made in all facets due to his team’s quickly-formed chemistry, which was an issue last season.

“Last year was a good year for us, but that’s over with now. Now we’re focusing on this year, trying to help our players develop and help them reach their goals and their potential,” Hodge said. “We’re very happy with our team right now. The way that these kids have come here, they’ve put the work in already. Us a coaching staff, we’re very excited for what we have here. The chemistry that we talked about all last year and how we never had it, I think we’re going to gain that a little bit quicker this year.”

Hodge said this year’s squad has bonded together faster than he thought they would, less than two weeks since practices began, ahead of their season-opener Friday against the Helen Bighorns at Roosevelt Park Ice Arena. He attributes that camaraderie to a high number of dedicated skaters.

“In the drills we’re doing, a lot of one-touches and quick passes, we have quite a bit of speed and I feel like we’re definitely clicking together way better than we did last year,” defenseman Denim Young said. “I feel like we’re looking way better than we did last year.”

Badlands, which went 19-25-3 last year, is also helped along in team chemistry with the heavy number of former Rushmore Thunder players on its roster. The Sabres signed over half a dozen skaters from Rapid City’s high school team in the offseason, including its first two draft picks in Dawson Wirth and AJ Petrotto.

They’ll be without a trio of goal-scorers, however, including two of its most proficient goal-scorers from last season. Seth Stock and Kael Delzer, who finished second and third in points from the 2021-22 campaign, respectively and re-signed with the team over the summer, elected to compete in a different league in another state.

“They quit on us for reasons I don’t know. They just decided that they thought something was better,” Hodge said. “We live in a free country where these people get these decisions, these options, and they can make their own decisions. This is junior hockey where we don’t sit here and cry over spilled milk. We’ll find more players, we’ll get more players in here.”

Badlands was 20th in goals in the North American Tier III Hockey League out of 34 teams last year, averaging 3.3 a game. Hodge expects Wirth, who was drafted 14th overall, to step up and fill the void left by Stock and Delzer, as well as many others to create a cohesive offensive unit.

“I’ve always thought that one player doesn’t make the team, two players don’t make the team. You need to have 20-25 guys to make the team,” Hodge said. “Yeah you’re looking at certain guys to help us in certain areas, but it’s a team thing, so we’re looking at the whole team.”

Defense was a major issue last season for the blue and orange, who finished with the ninth most goals allowed in the league at 4.6 per contest, collected the fifth most penalty minutes at nearly 25 a game and consequently had the eighth worst penalty kill unit at 64%.

“There were some games last year I think we should’ve won where penalties killed us,” Hodge said. “So overall we’ve got to do a better job of all that with our defensive core, and we’ll get better as we go.”

The Sabres are young and a bit shorthanded on defense at the moment, carrying only five blue-liners as they look to acquire a few more in the coming weeks.

“It’s definitely a young team, but I think we’ve got a lot of skill and a lot of speed, for sure. A lot of guys are trying to move on to the next level, so I think there’s a lot of heart and a lot of drive with this team,” goalie Zach Broxterman said. “Our lines are meshing pretty well. I know a lot of the guys are getting along super well on and off the ice, which is good for on-ice play.”

Broxterman returns to Badlands after spending his inaugural NA3HL season behind Max Currie in net, which Hodge said was a developmental year for the netminder. After Broxterman went 6-2-1 as a rookie with a 3.6 goals-against average and .913 save percentage, Hodge said he’s comfortable with him taking over the No. 1 spot and is lucky to have him back.

“We’re expecting Zach to just do his best, that’s all we expect out of anybody. We’re not going to sit there and blame him for things or make him feel bad for things,” Hodge said. “He’s mature enough to know when a bad goal goes in, he’ll be the first to admit it and say ‘I should’ve had that.’”

Wirth said his squad will already have to rely on team chemistry this weekend against the Bighorns, a two-game series, playing against a Frontier Division foe they went 0-5-1 against last season.

“All these guys who we have here, I think we’re a pretty tight-knit group, so I think that also helps as well,” Wirth said. “If we beat Helena this weekend, I think we can start rolling into the season and start building up some energy and see if we can make a rumble later on in the year.”

Puck drop on Friday and Saturday is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.