Sabres host inaugural home game, fall to Gillette

The Badlands Sabres sure gave its first fans a lot to cheer about Saturday night.
From hard hits to scuffles, and more than enough penalties called, the Sabres improved slightly from their inaugural game on Friday in Gillette, Wyoming, falling 5-1 to the Gillette Wild in their first-ever home game at Roosevelt Ice Arena.
"It's pretty special. It's been a long process for us. Almost two years for us," Sabres head coach Brendon Hodge said. "It didn't really hit me until tonight when we played, and we did the ceremonial puck drop and I was like, 'This is actually happening.'"
The two teams combined for 16 penalties, with Badlands (0-2-0) accounting for 10 of them.
"I thought our guys weren't so nervous. They were pretty nervous last night," Hodge said. "We only have three guys who had played this level before. A lot of guys are new to this and are trying to figure it out as they go. Tonight I thought the nerves were out. They played a good hockey game."
A formidable crowd at 85% capacity was quickly silenced when Zac Yurkanin buried a rebound just 1:32 into the contest to give the Gillette (2-0-0) an early lead.
Fireworks came early and often as both squads, facing off for the second consecutive night, exchanged squabbles throughout the contest. Roughing, interference and elbowing penalties were all called in the opening frame, leading to a handful of power-play chances, including a 4-on-3, but nothing came of it.
Gillette struck early again the second period, as Saizha Norweigian scored 57 seconds into the middle frame for a 2-0 advantage. Norweigian tallied his second goal less than four minutes later when he slipped a shot past a Badlands defender who was without a stick and snuck the puck bottom-left past goalie Maxim Currie at 4:32.
The Sabres got on the board late in the frame when Gillette native and former Rushmore Thunder player Ryan Hipsag potted a goal top-left from the right, assisted by Adam Kahpeaysewat and Denim Young, at 17:19, to make it 3-1 heading into the final period.
Badlands picked up a big opportunity for points early in the third when an elbowing major gave it five minutes of a power play. The Sabres failed to take advantage, however, as Young was forced to trip up a Wild skater to avoid a breakaway with 3:03 remaining on the man-advantage.
Later in the frame, a huge hit by Zach Vockler on a Gillette player into the boards led to a boarding major and an unsportsmanlike conduct call, prompting Vockler's ejection and a five-minute power-play for the Wild.
They took advantage, scoring twice when Isaac Young buried a short-side rebound off a shot that hit the left post, and Tucker Lien notched another two minutes later to make it 5-1.
"We shot ourselves in the foot by taking too many penalties, and that's a good hockey team (in Gillette) where you can't take those penalties because they're going to capitalize on it," Hodge said. "We've just got to be smarter with our game; stop with the slashes and the dumb penalties. Those are the ones that really hurt us. The hits from behind and the slashes and high-sticks. It's going to kill you, and we've got to clean that all up."
Badlands is back home next week for a two-game series against the Sheridan (Wyoming) Hawks (0-2) on Friday and Saturday.
