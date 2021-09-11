Sabres host inaugural home game, fall to Gillette

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Gillette struck early again the second period, as Saizha Norweigian scored 57 seconds into the middle frame for a 2-0 advantage. Norweigian tallied his second goal less than four minutes later when he slipped a shot past a Badlands defender who was without a stick and snuck the puck bottom-left past goalie Maxim Currie at 4:32.

The Sabres got on the board late in the frame when Gillette native and former Rushmore Thunder player Ryan Hipsag potted a goal top-left from the right, assisted by Adam Kahpeaysewat and Denim Young, at 17:19, to make it 3-1 heading into the final period.

Badlands picked up a big opportunity for points early in the third when an elbowing major gave it five minutes of a power play. The Sabres failed to take advantage, however, as Young was forced to trip up a Wild skater to avoid a breakaway with 3:03 remaining on the man-advantage.

Later in the frame, a huge hit by Zach Vockler on a Gillette player into the boards led to a boarding major and an unsportsmanlike conduct call, prompting Vockler's ejection and a five-minute power-play for the Wild.

They took advantage, scoring twice when Isaac Young buried a short-side rebound off a shot that hit the left post, and Tucker Lien notched another two minutes later to make it 5-1.