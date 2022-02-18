Sabres keep playoff hopes alive with win over Yellowstone

A 4-2 win over the Yellowstone Quake Friday night kept the Badlands Sabres in the playoff hunt for another day, but their chances are dwindling.

The Sabres (18-23-2) trail the Great Falls Americans by seven points with four games — eight possible points — left for the fourth and final playoff spot in the NA3HL Frontier Division. Another regulation loss by the Sabres or a regulation win by the Americans (20-18-5) would knocked them out of postseason contention. Tiebreaking procedures would be used if both squads end with the same number of points due to overtime wins and losses.

Friday's win at Roosevelt Park Ice Arena came after Badlands trailed 2-1 and rattled off three straight goals for the victory. Carter Merritt tallied two goals and Kael Delzer and Keagon Holloway each added one, while Hunter Fischbach, Mason Martin, Derrick Brown, Zach Vockler, Utin Lightning and Teddy Wilebski collected assists. Brooks McLean stopped 29 of 31 shots to record the win.

The Quake (12-27-2) struck first in the opening frame with a unassisted goal by Isaiah Burchett at 10:10. Merritt responded with a goal at 17:16 to level the game 1-1 at the first intermission.

Logan Brown gave the lead back to Yellowstone at 1:57 before Holloway tied it at 16:07 and Delzer's power-play goal with two seconds left in the middle frame put Badlands ahead 3-2.

Merritt tallied an empty-net marker with 1:36 remaining in regulation to help seal the victory.

The Sabres and Quake will square off again Saturday at Roosevelt Park Ice Arena for the second of three meetings this weekend.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0