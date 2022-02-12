Sabres let lead slip away in loss to Gillette

The Gillette Wild scored two scores in the final seven minutes of regulation to beat the Badlands Sabres 3-2 on Saturday in Gillette, Wyoming.

Seth Stock and Keagon Holloway potted goals for the Sabres, while Cole Sykes and Mason Martin added assists.

Badlands struck first with a power-play goal from Stock at 15:06 of the first period. Gillette answered with a goal at 18:27 of the middle frame to level the contest at 1-1.

Holloway put the Sabres back out in front with a goal at 9:20 of the third period before the Wild tied it up again at 13:19 of the final frame and pulled ahead with a shorthanded goal with 47 seconds left in regulation.

Badlands is back home Friday and Saturday for two games against the Yellowstone Quake.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0