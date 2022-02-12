 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
JUNIOR HOCKEY

Sabres let lead slip away in loss to Gillette

  • Updated
  • 0
S2A.jpg (copy)

Gillette Wild goalie Jake Turek knocks away a shot by Badlands Sabres forward Mason Martin Friday night in the Wild's 7-1 win at the Roosevelt Park Ice Arena.

 Kent Bush / Journal Staff

The Gillette Wild scored two scores in the final seven minutes of regulation to beat the Badlands Sabres 3-2 on Saturday in Gillette, Wyoming.

Seth Stock and Keagon Holloway potted goals for the Sabres, while Cole Sykes and Mason Martin added assists. 

Badlands struck first with a power-play goal from Stock at 15:06 of the first period. Gillette answered with a goal at 18:27 of the middle frame to level the contest at 1-1.

Holloway put the Sabres back out in front with a goal at 9:20 of the third period before the Wild tied it up again at 13:19 of the final frame and pulled ahead with a shorthanded goal with 47 seconds left in regulation.

Badlands is back home Friday and Saturday for two games against the Yellowstone Quake.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for Feb. 8

Your Two Cents for Feb. 8

Great that the legislature is working on a sales tax reduction, but the real problem is the property taxes as they are way out of line.

Your Two Cents for Feb. 10

Your Two Cents for Feb. 10

Developers in Rapid Valley get TIFs and land trades with the city. Give something back, build a park, walking path or something to enhance qua…

Your Two Cents for Feb. 11

Your Two Cents for Feb. 11

Only in South Dakota. Giving seniors THC-laced brownies, which they ate willingly, can get you a $10,000 fine and 5 years in jail, but you can…

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: Storybook Island seeking donations for new children’s area

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News