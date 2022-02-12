Sabres let lead slip away in loss to Gillette

The Gillette Wild scored two scores in the final seven minutes of regulation to beat the Badlands Sabres 3-2 on Saturday in Gillette, Wyoming.
Seth Stock and Keagon Holloway potted goals for the Sabres, while Cole Sykes and Mason Martin added assists.
Badlands struck first with a power-play goal from Stock at 15:06 of the first period. Gillette answered with a goal at 18:27 of the middle frame to level the contest at 1-1.
Holloway put the Sabres back out in front with a goal at 9:20 of the third period before the Wild tied it up again at 13:19 of the final frame and pulled ahead with a shorthanded goal with 47 seconds left in regulation.
Badlands is back home Friday and Saturday for two games against the Yellowstone Quake.