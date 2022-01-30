Sabres lose 7-1 decision to Ice Dogs

Getting out shot 45-21 isn't a blueprint for success in most hockey games and that held true for the Badlands Sabres in their rare Sunday game in Bozeman, Mont.

The Sabres lost 7-1 in the final road game of the weekend. The Sabres stay on the road for a three game set with the Yellowstone Quake next weekend. The Quake are 9-24-2 for the season. The Sabres are now 15-21-1.

Badlands trailed 4-0 Sunday before Zach Vockler scored on an assist from Reid Murray. It was Vockler's 20th goal of the season.

Liam Massey had a hat trick for Bozeman and Wesley Reed added two more goals. Bentley Simcox had a goal and two assists for the Ice Dogs.

