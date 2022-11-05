Sabres overcome 3-goal deficit in third period, sweep Icedogs in shootout

The Badlands Sabres clawed their way back from a three-goal deficit in the third period to force overtime against the Bozeman Icedogs, then beat their Frontier Division foe 6-5 with a 1-0 advantage in four rounds of a shootout Saturday night at Roosevelt Park Ice Arena in Rapid City.

Hunter Walla potted two goals and added an assist for the Sabres (5-9-2), while Dawson Wirth tallied one goal and two assists. Ian Vannelli had a goal and an assist, Zach Vockler dished out two helpers and Brady Ridnour notched a goal. Brady Devries stopped 50 of 55 shots between the pipes to help give Badlands its second straight victory.

Jack Walters scored the game-winner in the shootout.

The Sabres are on the road next week taking on the Gillette Wild on Friday and Saturday at Spirit Hall Ice Arena in Gillette, Wyoming.