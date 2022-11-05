 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
JUNIOR HOCKEY

Sabres overcome 3-goal deficit in third period, sweep Icedogs in shootout

  • Updated
  • 0
Sabres logo

The Badlands Sabres clawed their way back from a three-goal deficit in the third period to force overtime against the Bozeman Icedogs, then beat their Frontier Division foe 6-5 with a 1-0 advantage in four rounds of a shootout Saturday night at Roosevelt Park Ice Arena in Rapid City.

Hunter Walla potted two goals and added an assist for the Sabres (5-9-2), while Dawson Wirth tallied one goal and two assists. Ian Vannelli had a goal and an assist, Zach Vockler dished out two helpers and Brady Ridnour notched a goal. Brady Devries stopped 50 of 55 shots between the pipes to help give Badlands its second straight victory.

Jack Walters scored the game-winner in the shootout.

The Sabres are on the road next week taking on the Gillette Wild on Friday and Saturday at Spirit Hall Ice Arena in Gillette, Wyoming. 

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for Nov. 1

Your Two Cents for Nov. 1

Whatever happened to the time when parents were held responsible for feeding and raising their kids? With all the welfare benefits available, …

Your Two Cents for Nov. 4

Your Two Cents for Nov. 4

Separating cannabis sales and alcohol sales seems like a double standard when we allow alcohol to be sold alongside prescription drugs. 

Your Two Cents for Nov. 3

Your Two Cents for Nov. 3

If you want all the problems of California, Colorado, Illinois and New York, vote for Democrats. But I think we South Dakotans are smarter than that.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Custer State Park Bison Auction

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News