Sabres overcome 3-goal deficit, score late to beat Titans at NA3HL Showcase

Hunter Walla scored his third goal of the game with 21 seconds left in regulation as the Badlands Sabres overcame a three-goal deficit and beat the New Jersey Titans in their final game of the NA3HL Showcase on Tuesday in Blaine, Minnesota.
Walla also potted the game-tying goal in the back-half of the third period to record a hat trick, while Brady Ridnour also scored a goal, Keenan Howard dished out two assists and Gabriel Harrison and AJ Petrotto added helpers. Brady Devries made 34 saves in net.
After a scoreless first period, the Titans (12-15-3) scored all three of their goals in a 12-minute span to open the middle frame, including a power-play and shorthanded marker.
Walla got the Sabres (8-17-4) on the board at 14:35 of the second period, then Ridnour tallied a power-play goal at 4:47 of the third before Walla tied the game with his second goal of the contest at 11:01. Walla then potted the game-winner at 19:39.
The Sabres finish 1-2-0 at the NA3HL Showcase and return home next week to face the Bozeman Icedogs on Dec. 30 and 31 at Roosevelt Park Ice Arena in Rapid City.