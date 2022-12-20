 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
JUNIOR HOCKEY

Sabres overcome 3-goal deficit, score late to beat Titans at NA3HL Showcase

Badlands Sabres forward Hunter Walla brings the puck over the blue line during the first period of the Sabres' loss to the Helena Bighorns on Sept. 9 at Roosevelt Park Ice Arena in Rapid City.

 Kent Bush, Journal staff

Hunter Walla scored his third goal of the game with 21 seconds left in regulation as the Badlands Sabres overcame a three-goal deficit and beat the New Jersey Titans in their final game of the NA3HL Showcase on Tuesday in Blaine, Minnesota.

Walla also potted the game-tying goal in the back-half of the third period to record a hat trick, while Brady Ridnour also scored a goal, Keenan Howard dished out two assists and Gabriel Harrison and AJ Petrotto added helpers. Brady Devries made 34 saves in net.

After a scoreless first period, the Titans (12-15-3) scored all three of their goals in a 12-minute span to open the middle frame, including a power-play and shorthanded marker.

Walla got the Sabres (8-17-4) on the board at 14:35 of the second period, then Ridnour tallied a power-play goal at 4:47 of the third before Walla tied the game with his second goal of the contest at 11:01. Walla then potted the game-winner at 19:39. 

The Sabres finish 1-2-0 at the NA3HL Showcase and return home next week to face the Bozeman Icedogs on Dec. 30 and 31 at Roosevelt Park Ice Arena in Rapid City.

