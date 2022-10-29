Sabres overcome 4-goal deficit but lose to Great Falls in shootout

The Badlands Sabres fell 5-4 to the Great Falls Americans on Saturday at Roosevelt Park Ice Arena.

The Americans jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first period, but the Sabres scored two goals in the second and two goals in the third to force overtime.

Neither team scored in overtime but Silas Hughes scored on Great Falls' second attempt in the shootout and Badlands failed on three attempts, clinching a 5-4 victory for the Americans.

Badlands (3-9-1) outshot Great Falls (7-6-0) 44-39 in the contest and 38-22 in the final two periods and overtime.

Great Falls jumped out to a hot start with four goals in the first ten minutes of play. Ben Cremers gave the Americans a 1-0 lead at 2:17, Hughes extended the lead to 2-0 at 6:54 and to 3-0 at 8:28 and Wes Weisenburger made it 4-0 at 9:51.

Badlands however responded down the stretch.

In the second period, Zach Vockler scored on an assist by Tyson Dunbar at 5:19 to cut his team's deficit to 4-1. Then Rushmore Thunder alum Dawson Wirth added another goal in the frame on an assist by Dunbar to make it 4-2 at 15:12.

In the third period, Peyton Wilson pulled the Sabres within a goal at 13:23 to make it 4-3. Then Brady Ridnour tied the game, 4-4, at 14:41 to force overtime.

Zach Broxterman recorded a clean sheet between the pipes for the Sabres with 31 saves in 55:09 of action, in relief of Brady Devries, but surrendered the deciding goal in the shootout.

The Sabres return to action against the Bozeman Icedogs on Friday at Roosevelt Park Ice Arena.