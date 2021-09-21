Sabres postpone weekend series with Yellowstone

The Badlands Sabres, Rapid City's new junior hockey team, announced Tuesday that its weekend home series against the Yellowstone Quake has been postponed and will be made up in January.

The postponement is due to injuries sustained by Yellowstone, as well as positive COVID-19 tests on the team, according to Sabres head coach Brendon Hodge. The two-game set, originally scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Roosevelt Park Ice Arena, will instead take place Jan. 7-8 with the same starting times.

Badlands, which competes in the North American Tier III Hockey League, or NA3HL, earned its first-ever win last Friday with a 7-5 victory over the Sheridan Hawks. The Sabres are 2-2 on the season and are scheduled to play again Oct. 1-2 on the road against the Bozeman Icedogs.

Contact Matt Case at matt.case@rapidcityjournal.com

