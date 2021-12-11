 Skip to main content
JUNIOR HOCKEY

Sabres rally for 3 goals in last 7 minutes to beat Sheridan 5-4

Sabres logo

Trailing the Sheridan Hawks by two goals with seven minutes remaining in regulation, the Badlands Sabres rallied in enemy territory, scoring three goals in a span of less than five and a half minutes to complete a 5-4 comeback victory Saturday night in Sheridan, Wyoming.

Zach Vockler earned two goals and one assist, while Mason Martin picked up two assists. Seth Stock, Hunter Fischbach and Adam Kahpeaysewat also tallied goals, while Denim Young, Cole Sykes, Derrick Brown, Carter Johnson, Levi Knight and Utin Lightning dished out assists. Zach Broxterman recorded 47 saves in net.

The Hawks (3-25-0) took a 2-0 lead early in the second period before the Sabres (10-13-1) leveled the game with a pair of goals within 26 seconds of each other, scored by Stock on a power play at 19:17 and Vockler at 19:43.

Sheridan went back ahead by two, scoring goals at 3:15 and 11:25 of the third, before Badlands rallied with goals by Kahpeaysewat at 13:03, Fischbach at 17:22 and Vockler at 18:22.

The Sabres, who completed a two-games series sweep with the win, return to Roosevelt Ice Arena next weekend for games against the Bozeman Icedogs (16-8-2) on Friday and Saturday.

